Monday, March 10, 2025
  Shoaib Akhtar Questions PCB Official's Absence At Champions Trophy Final Presentation

Shoaib Akhtar Questions PCB Official’s Absence At Champions Trophy Final Presentation

Akhtar’s remarks have sparked fresh debate over the handling of the tournament by the PCB and its absence at a crucial moment when the host nation’s presence was expected.

Shoaib Akhtar Questions PCB Official's Absence At Champions Trophy Final Presentation

Shoaib Akhtar


Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has raised concerns over the absence of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials at the post-match presentation ceremony after India’s triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday. Pakistan was the official host of the tournament, yet no representative from the PCB was present during the trophy presentation.

Following India’s victory, Akhtar shared his disappointment on social media, stating, “India has won the Champions Trophy, but I noticed there was no representative from the PCB after the final. Pakistan was hosting the tournament. I do not understand it. Why was nobody there to present the trophy? It is beyond me. This is the world stage, you should have been here. Feeling very down to see that.”

During the post-match presentation, BCCI president Roger Binny awarded the white jackets to the Indian team, while ICC Chairman Jay Shah handed the trophy to Indian captain Rohit Sharma and distributed medals to the players. Match officials also received their medals from Binny.

Controversies

The tournament had already been marred by controversy as India refused to play its matches in Pakistan, citing security concerns. As a compromise, the PCB agreed to a hybrid model, allowing India to play all its games in Dubai. However, the arrangement led to criticism from various quarters, as India was perceived to have enjoyed a home-like advantage without having to travel between multiple venues.

Akhtar’s remarks have sparked fresh debate over the handling of the tournament by the PCB and its absence at a crucial moment when the host nation’s presence was expected. While there has been no official statement from the PCB regarding the matter, Akhtar’s comments have resonated with many Pakistan cricket fans who believe the board should have asserted its presence on such a significant occasion.

India’s victory in the Champions Trophy adds another feather to their cap, but the controversy surrounding PCB’s absence at the presentation has added an unexpected postscript to the tournament’s conclusion.

