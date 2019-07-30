Shoaib Akhtar supports Virat Kohli's captaincy: Pakistan former bowler Shoaib Akhtar has opposed the split in India captaincy between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as media reports had said. He said that such a move in not required for the team. He was answering the questions on Twitter for 15 minutes. A large number of questions were asked to speedster about cricket and politics. While answering a question on his inspiration as a bowler, his reply was Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shoaib Akhtar supports Virat Kohli’s captaincy: As reports were doing rounds about the split in captaincy between India skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma, Pakistan former speedster Shoaib Akhtar has batted against the move. Responding to a tweet on the replacement of Kohli, Akhtar said that it is not required for the Men in Blue. He was answering the questions from cricket to politics on his official Twitter handle.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday morning, Akhtar said that he would answer questions for 15 minutes. A large number of his followers asked questions on different topics. One question was about Sharma’s best quality, he answered Sharma is best at taking responsibilities. On answering the question about Sachin Tendulkar, Akhtar said that the former India opener has a passion for the game.

Question Answers for 15 minutes guys.

Use the hashtag #AskShoaibAkhtar — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 29, 2019

While answering a question on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket, he said that he was disappointed by his decision. After bidding adieu to the longest format of the cricket, Akhtar had slammed him, saying if he was the selector, he would not select players who retire from Test cricket for the sake of ODIs and T20Is.

Akhtar went on to say that Pakistan has invested so much much on the 27-year-old bowler after he was found involved in the match-fixing scandal, adding that it was the time for Amir to repay to the country. Several other Pakistan veteran cricketers slammed Amir.

The netizens did not miss the chance to ask him questions about joining politics. When he was asked when will he join politics, he said that he has not given it a thought yet.

