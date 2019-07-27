Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar criticised Mohammad Amir on his decision to quit Test cricket. Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram also expressed his disappointment on Amir's retirement at the age of 27 on Saturday.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at Mohammad Amir over his decision to quit Test cricket. Akhtar said, Pakistan cricket has invested a lot on Amir after his comeback from spot-fixing and it was the time for Amir to pay back.

Shoaib Akhtar’s comments came after 27-year-old Mohammad Amir announced his retirement on Friday. Akhtar said, Amir’s decision made him utterly disappointed and added that if he had been the selector he wouldn’t let any player quite Test cricket to focus on the limited-overs cricket.

He also said that Amir’s decision could provoke many young players and other seniors to quit the longer version of cricket.

Akhtar urged Pakistan PM Imran Khan to look into the matter to help bring dynamic and energetic people in Pakistan cricket.

On the other hand, legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram expressed his disappointment on Amir’s retirement. Akram took to Twitter saying that, Amir’s decision is a bit surprising, especially at the age of 27. Akram added, he doesn’t support his decision to quit Test cricket because it is where a player gets judged against the best and it is the ultimate format of cricket.

To me Mohammad Amir retiring from Test cricket is a bit surprising because you peak at 27-28 and Test cricket is where you are judged against the best, it’s the ultimate format. Pakistan will need him in two Tests in Australia and then three in England. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 26, 2019

27-year-old Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from Test cricket saying that he wants to concentrate on the white-ball-cricket

However, Mohammad Amir played 36 Test matches, picking 119 wickets at an average of 30.47 for the Pakistan cricket team.

