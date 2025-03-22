Cricketer Shoaib Malik’s wife, Sana Javed, has sparked controversy after making remarks about former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed during a live television show.

Cricketer Shoaib Malik’s wife, Sana Javed, has sparked controversy after making remarks about former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed during a live television show. Fans have criticized her for what they perceive as disrespectful behavior, leading to demands for a public apology.

Controversial Exchange on ‘Jeeto Pakistan’

Sana Javed recently appeared on the popular TV game show Jeeto Pakistan alongside Sarfaraz Ahmed. During a segment, Sarfaraz expressed his preference for facing medium pacers. In response, Sana made a comment that left many viewers unimpressed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“You’re speaking as if someone has wound you up like a toy,” she said.

Sarfaraz, maintaining his composure, simply replied, “I played where I was supposed to.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Live tv show main aakar apny star player sy batamizi krny ki bhi ek hadh Hoti hai.🤐@IAMSANAJAVED say sorry to @SarfarazA_54

Safi Bhai thy Jo bardasht kr gaya hum fans nahi Karin gy 🤐🤬@realshoaibmalik apni biwi ko tameez seekhao Bhai 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/TfANIg2wjN — Nadiah (@nadi_923) March 19, 2025

The exchange quickly went viral, with fans criticizing Sana for her tone. When further questioned, she responded with, “Aap ko kya takleef hai, main apne miyaan ke saath jaise bhi khelun (I can play however I want with my husband).” Many found this remark dismissive and disrespectful towards Sarfaraz, who is a celebrated cricketer in Pakistan.

Fans Demand Apology on Social Media

The backlash was swift, with social media users calling for Sana to apologize to Sarfaraz. Fans of the former Pakistan captain felt that her remarks undermined his achievements, particularly as he led Pakistan to victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy. Numerous users took to Twitter and other platforms to express their disappointment, making #ApologizeSana trend online. The incident has sparked debates over the importance of respect for national sports figures on public platforms.

aese ghatia jaga jaane ki zarurat kya he? ye begherat hen sab ke sab. — Kashif (@XKashif878411) March 20, 2025

Sana javed should apologise if it’s all serious — Maazan Masood (@maazan_5459) March 19, 2025

Karachi ki larki h Sarfraz bhai zara bach k 🤣🤣 — Engr Aamir Cheema (@EngAamirCheema) March 20, 2025

Such a shame for her — Armaan🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@Armaanali97) March 19, 2025

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed’s Relationship Under Scrutiny

Aside from the television controversy, Sana and Shoaib Malik’s relationship has also been under scrutiny. Reports claim that the two had been involved for three years before getting married in January last year. A report from Samaa TV suggested that they met on the sets of Jeeto Pakistan while Sana was still married to singer Umair Jaswal. Allegedly, Shoaib Malik would request Sana’s presence on shows he participated in, raising speculation about their relationship timeline.

Malik, who was previously married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, also faced allegations of extramarital affairs. Reports from The Pakistan Daily claimed that Sania grew tired of these rumors, leading to their separation. Notably, Shoaib Malik’s sisters were absent from his wedding with Sana, further fueling speculation about family disapproval.

With the controversy still raging, fans continue to demand an apology from Sana Javed for her remarks against Sarfaraz Ahmed. Whether she chooses to address the situation publicly remains to be seen.

ALSO READ: LSG Faces Backlash For Insensitive Video Mocking David Miller’s Heartbreaks Over IPL And World Cup Losses