West Bromwich Albion FC are struggling to save themselves from getting relegated this season and amid the on-pitch crisis, the club has been rocked as four players namely Jake Livermore, Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry and Boaz Myhill have admitted their involvement in a taxi stealing incident in Barcelona and have issued an apology.

West Brom have embraced a sluggish campaign in the Premier League this season as they sit on the last spot in the table with just 20 points from 27 games. The Baggies after getting better of Liverpool in the FA Cup 4th round have suffered three successive defeats at the hands of Manchester City, Southampton and Chelsea in the Premier League have sent Alan Pardew’s men on the verge of getting relegated. As they continue to battle relegation, the club has received yet another setback with four of the first-team squad players accepting their involvement in a ‘taxi-stealing’ incident in Barcelona.

The club has facing negative popularity for the incident ever since it happened during their mid-season training trip to Barcelona. First, there were allegations but now the players themselves have come out in open to accept their faults and have released a statement in regards to the incident. What makes it more shameful for the club is that captain Jonny Evans himself was also involved in the stealing incident. Jake Livermore, Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry and Boaz Myhill have admitted their involvement and have issued an apology.

Four of them drove an unknown taxi away from a fast food store without the owner’s permission and reached their hotel, where they parked the taxi. After a complaint from the owner, the taxi was rightfully returned to him later by the club, but the club had to face a lot of embarrassment witnessing their players getting involved in such derogatory activities. An investigation was underway into the incident but now the quartet has publically apologised for their misdeed.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise to our team-mates, the Head Coach, the Club and especially the supporters for the events which have been the subject of widespread and negative publicity.

“We felt it important we identify ourselves as the players involved in an incident which occurred during the training camp in Spain this week out of respect for team-mates who otherwise could be implicated by association.

“We freely acknowledge and apologise for the break of curfew which we accept represented a breach of the standards of professionalism required of us as representatives of West Bromwich Albion FC,” read a joint statement issued by Evans, Barry, Boaze and Livermore. West Brom has assured that it will now conduct a self-runned investigation in the case and has apologised for the incident citing that it doesn’t reflect the club’s philosophy.

“The Club has informed us that it will now conduct its own inquiry into the incident and we will co-operate fully. In the meantime, we would like to assure our supporters that this incident does not reflect the determination and resolve we possess to do all we can to recover a difficult season,” the official statement concluded.

West Brom are struggling in the Premier League, but have so far managed to progress into the 5th round of the FA Cup, where they will face Southampton. In the Premier League, they will battle for three important points against Huddersfield Town.