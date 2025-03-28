Shocking! Memphis Grizzlies Decide to Fire Head Coach Taylor Jenkins; Here’s Why

In a surprising move, the Memphis Grizzlies have decided to part ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins, announcing his dismissal on Friday. With just nine games remaining in the regular season and a strong shot at making the playoffs, the decision has left many in the basketball world stunned.

In a surprising move, the Memphis Grizzlies have decided to part ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins, announcing his dismissal on Friday. With just nine games remaining in the regular season and a strong shot at making the playoffs, the decision has left many in the basketball world stunned.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Jenkins was informed of the decision in person on Friday morning. The 40-year-old coach had been leading the Grizzlies for the past six seasons, having joined the team as head coach in 2019.

Memphis GM Acknowledges Jenkins’ Contributions

Following the announcement, Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman released a statement expressing gratitude for Jenkins’ time with the team.

The @memgrizz today announced they have parted ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins. pic.twitter.com/92PAK2NssN Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 28, 2025

“I’m genuinely appreciative of Taylor’s contributions to this team and this city over the past six seasons. This was a difficult decision given the consistent and tangible development of our players and overall success under Taylor’s leadership. I wish Taylor the very best going forward.”

A Confusing Decision Amid a Successful Season

Jenkins’ firing comes as a surprise, considering the Grizzlies’ performance this season. Memphis currently holds a 44-29 record and sits in fifth place in the highly competitive Western Conference. Their record is tied with the fourth-place Los Angeles Lakers, making the battle for playoff positioning intense. While their playoff spot is not officially secured, the team was in a strong position to avoid the play-in tournament and advance directly to the postseason.

Since taking over as head coach in 2019, Jenkins had helped transform the franchise into a legitimate contender. In both his third and fourth seasons, he guided the team to the second-best record in the West. In 2021, the Grizzlies won a playoff series for the first time in seven years, marking a significant achievement under his leadership.

Jenkins’ Impact on the Grizzlies and Ja Morant

One of Jenkins’ most notable accomplishments was his role in the development of star point guard Ja Morant. Under Jenkins’ guidance, Morant evolved from a promising rookie into a two-time All-Star, becoming the face of the franchise in the process. His coaching helped shape Memphis into one of the most dynamic and exciting teams in the league.

After a forgettable 2024 season, the Grizzlies bounced back in 2025 with an impressive showing. They currently rank second in the NBA in both points per game and rebounds per game and are recognized as one of the fastest-paced teams in the league. Despite the team’s success, Memphis’ front office ultimately decided a change in leadership was necessary.

What’s Next for Jenkins and the Grizzlies?

Before his tenure with the Grizzlies, Jenkins spent two seasons as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks and five years in a similar role with the Atlanta Hawks. Given his track record of success, he is expected to be a top candidate for head coaching positions around the NBA this offseason.

Meanwhile, Memphis will now have to navigate the final stretch of the season and a potential playoff run under new leadership. Whether this unexpected coaching change will impact their postseason performance remains to be seen, but it certainly adds another layer of intrigue to their campaign.

As the dust settles, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how the Grizzlies respond to this major shake-up in the weeks ahead.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Sensation: Who Is Prince Yadav, The LSG Pacer Who Destroyed Travis Head’s Stumps?