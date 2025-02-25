Home
Shocking Weather Updates! Rain Set To Disrupt Australia vs South Africa Clash In ICC Champions Trophy 2025

AUS vs SA in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 faces rain threats in Rawalpindi. Match may see delays with heavy showers predicted at the start. DLS method likely in play.

Shocking Weather Updates! Rain Set To Disrupt Australia vs South Africa Clash In ICC Champions Trophy 2025

AUS vs SA in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 faces rain threats in Rawalpindi. Match may see delays with heavy showers predicted at the start. DLS method likely in play.


Defending champions Australia will lock horns with South Africa in the seventh match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today, February 25, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The much-anticipated clash is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST but is likely to be impacted by rain throughout the day.

Pitch Report: A Balanced Surface for Bat and Ball

The Rawalpindi pitch has historically provided a fair contest between batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers are expected to get early movement and bounce, while batters can settle in as the match progresses. The venue has hosted 27 ODIs, with 14 wins for teams batting first and 12 wins for teams chasing.

Image

The highest total at this ground remains 337/3 by Pakistan against New Zealand. Australia has only played one ODI in Rawalpindi, losing to Pakistan in 1994. Meanwhile, South Africa holds a strong record here, winning 5 out of 6 matches played at this venue.

Head-to-Head Record: South Africa Leads Over Australia

In 110 ODI encounters, South Africa holds the edge with 55 victories, while Australia has won 51 matches. Three games ended in ties, and one had no result. Their last meeting was in the 2023 World Cup semi-final, where Australia secured a thrilling 3-wicket win while chasing 213.

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Expected to Impact Play

Weather conditions in Rawalpindi indicate heavy rain, which could delay or interrupt the match. At 2 PM local time (match start time), the probability of rain is 98%, with a temperature of 17°C and winds blowing at 14 km/h from the northwest.

By 3 PM, rainfall is expected to reach 100%, increasing the likelihood of stoppages. The showers are forecasted to gradually decrease from 91% at 4 PM to 36% by 6 PM, but intermittent rain may persist. Cloud cover will dominate the evening, with another spell of rain expected at 9 PM, which could lead to DLS method adjustments.

As cricket fans await this exciting showdown, rain looms as a major factor that could shape the outcome of the game.

