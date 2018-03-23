Indian shooter Vivaan Kapoor brings laurels to India winning a bronze at the Junior World Cup in Australia. Junior Kapoor shot 113 in qualification to qualify as the fifth finalist. Next lined up is the Junior Men’s and Women’s 10m Air Pistol final trap, which has been scheduled on March 2, 2018.

Best of the breed, junior shooter Vivaan Kapoor has bagged home the bacon as he won bronze a bronze medal at the men’s Trap event at the ongoing International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup on Friday, March 23, 2018. Vivaan went into the finals to compete with six-man and shot 30 birds making a podium fish after 40 shots out of the 45 final shots. The 16-year-old shooter had also achieved the team bronze medal along with Lakshay Sheoran and Ali Aman Elahi on the third day collectively scoring 328 at the ISSF in Sydney, Australia.

Further, the first and the second spot in the competition were reserved by Italy’s junior world championship Silver medalist Matteo Marongiu and China’s Yiliu Ouyang respectively. In the shoot-off, Yiliu Ouyang and Matteo Marongiu were together at 39 hits towards the end of the final. However, Yiliu missed failed to score as he missed the second bird in the last leg. Meanwhile, India had another finalist on the day with Sam George Sajan Christopher Ramesh in the Junior Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions, who shot 1140 in the qualifying round.

However, Sam George Sajan Christopher Ramesh couldn’t make it to the podium. He eventually finished sixth in the final scoring 402.5 points. In the meantime, India has won two gold and three bronze medals and has been placed behind China, while the latter is leading with five gold, one silver, and three bronze medals winning a total of nine medals so far. On March 24, Junior Men’s and Women’s 10m Air Pistol final round has been scheduled, which is lined up with the Mixed Trap final.

