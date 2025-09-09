Shortlist for Premier League Hall of Fame 2025 announced, Fabregas, Hazard, Owen, Silva among top names

London [UK], September 8 (ANI): The shortlist for Premier League 2025 was announced on Monday, with Chelsea legends Cesc Fabregas and Eden Hazard being a part alongside Manchester City stalwart David Silva, with Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs left out.

Former United skipper Gary Neville, Patrice Evra and Nemanja Vidic, meanwhile, are a part of the shortlist, with Neville having won eight Premier League and two UEFA Champions League titles with the Red Devils. Evra and Vidic have also won five PL titles and a Champions League for United.

Fabregas won two Premier Leagues and a Champions League for Chelsea, while Hazard, an attacking midfielder, has two PL titles as well as the crown jewel of his career in the UK, which also saw him win a lot of accolades. Silva, who made over 300 appearances for City from 2010-20, won four Premier League titles and two FA Cups alongside other achievements for his club, as per ESPN.

Two ex-Liverpool strikers, Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler, also find space in the list. Fowler is at the ninth spot in the Premier League top goal scorers list with 163, while Owen, who also has played for Man United, has scored 150.

Tottenham Hotspur also find some representation in this list, with names like Jermain Defoe, Les Ferdinand, Teddy Sheringham and Sol Campbell being a part of the list. Defoe is at number 10 in all-time Premier League scorers with 156 goals.

Notably, Giggs, who secured 13 Premier League titles across his career for and made over 670 appearances for United from 1990-2014, has not even been contacted, as per ESPN and not made it to the shortlist. Giggs retired at end of 2013-14 season and had charges of coercive or controlling behaviour against his former partner and of assaulting her sister dropped in July 2023 by Crown Prosecution Service and was formally not found guilty after jurors could not reach verdicts in his first trials back in August 2022.

But Arsenal players Tony Adams and Ian Wright, who made it to the Hall of Fame in 2023 and 2022, respectively, got selected despite having served custodial prison.

Also, Yaya Toure, who played for Manchester City from 2010-18 and secured three Premier League titles and two massive Man United stars, Michael Carrick and goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar, complete the 14-man shortlist.

The 2025 nominees have secured a combined 44 Premier League titles within them, share over 5,000 appearances and massive 1,000-plus PL goals amongst them. The Hall of Fame was introduced back in 2021 and since then has welcomed 24 members, with two more to be added this year. The two new entrants will be decided by a public vote, with November 4 being the date for the announcement of the results.

2025 Premier League Hall of Fame shortlist in full:

Patrice Evra

Robbie Fowler

Michael Owen

Yaya Toure

Michael Carrick

Cesc Fabregas

Eden Hazard

Teddy Sheringham

Edwin van der Sar

Jermain Defoe

Les Ferdinand

Gary Neville

David Silva

Nemanja Vidic. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)