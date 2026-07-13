Should Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer be Sacked? Sanjay Manjrekar Blames IPL After India’s England And Ireland Debacle

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has strongly advised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) not to part ways with head coach Gautam Gambhir or newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer following India’s crushing defeats – first to England and later to Ireland. Manjrekar has said that, although this could be the most straightforward solution, the difficulties are deeper rooted in the fact that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is being administered.

Gambhir and Shreyas are facing a very tough situation due to poor performance in the matches abroad. Coming to the UK, having won the T20 World Cup earlier this year, India lost to Ireland for the first time in a T20 Match, followed by a first-ever complete series defeat, and later lost four games against England, resulting in another series loss. On one hand, our opening batter group has been in a state of turmoil. On the other hand, the middle order was not able to cope with spinners, which is very rare for Indian players who have been facing some kind of spin for most of their careers.

Gautam Gambhir to face review from BCCI

The Indian head coach, Gautam Gambhir, probably blames his team’s recent loss of T20Is in Ireland and England as being just adaptation or transitioning issues, yet there is a feeling that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is hardly pleased with such a streak of losses. India have lost six of the seven matches of T20Is under new captain Shreyas Iyer, while the remaining match was abandoned due to rain.

According to reports, the BCCI will be holding a review meeting for Gambhir’s performance as the coach. The former left-handed batter has currently been contracted as the Indian head coach till 2027. However, the recent series loss to England and Ireland has meant that his job might be in danger.

Sanjay Manjrekar goes against the sacking of Gautam Gambhir

Taking to his Instagram, Manjrekar talked about how the BCCI would be wrong to sack Gautam Gambhir as the Indian head coach despite the whitewash defeats against Ireland and England. The former Indian batter said, “The easiest thing to do for India would be to sack Gautam Gambhir, sack the captain, and sack some of the players who didn’t perform well in Ireland and England. That would be the easy thing to do.”

IPL performances leads to series defeat

Sanjay Manjrekar went one step further to blame the Indian Premier League for the poor performance of the team in overseas conditions. The commentator believes that the vast difference between conditions led to poor performances of the player. “The right thing to do would be to identify the main reason for the setback that India had. And the main reason is where these T20 matches were played — Ireland and England, overseas conditions. And our batters and our team were poorly prepared for these conditions. Why? Because the selectors actually picked all these players based on their IPL performances,” he added.

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