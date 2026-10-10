LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > ‘Shreyas Captains the Way He Wants’: New Zealand Pacer’s Big Statement on Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy

‘Shreyas Captains the Way He Wants’: New Zealand Pacer’s Big Statement on Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy

Shreyas Iyer Captaincy: New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has praised Shreyas Iyer's leadership ahead of India's tour of New Zealand, highlighting his calm approach and trust in players. Ferguson also discussed India's fearless batting generation and shared his views on young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of the five-match T20I series.

‘Shreyas Captains the Way He Wants’: New Zealand Pacer’s Big Statement on Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 10:59 IST

Shreyas Iyer Captaincy: New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has praised Shreyas Iyer’s leadership qualities ahead of India’s upcoming tour of New Zealand, highlighting the Indian batter’s calm temperament, clear communication and trust in his players. Having shared the Punjab Kings dressing room with Iyer in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Ferguson believes the Indian cricketer has the qualities required to lead at the highest level.

India are scheduled to begin their all-format tour of New Zealand with a five-match T20I series in Christchurch on October 22. The series will also see Ferguson face his IPL teammate in an international contest.

You Might Be Interested In

Lockie Ferguson Impressed by Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy

Ferguson believes composure is one of the most important characteristics a captain needs in T20 cricket, where the momentum of a match can change rapidly. He praised Iyer for maintaining a balanced approach and communicating his plans effectively while giving players the freedom to rely on their strengths.

Speaking during an interaction organised by Sony Sports, the New Zealand pacer explained that good leadership involves supporting players through both successful and difficult phases of a match.

Ferguson also appreciated Iyer’s ability to handle the expectations surrounding Indian cricket without losing sight of his approach to the game. The fast bowler said his experience of playing under Iyer at Punjab Kings had been positive and that he was not surprised by the Indian batter’s rise to the national captaincy.

India’s New-Look Batting Line-Up Impresses Ferguson

Ferguson also highlighted the depth of India’s T20I batting resources following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the format after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Iyer are among the players contributing to India’s evolving batting line-up.

According to Ferguson, the competition for places in the Indian team has encouraged young cricketers to play with greater confidence and freedom. He also credited the IPL for helping develop talent by providing players with opportunities to compete against leading international cricketers.

The New Zealand pacer believes this competitive environment has contributed to the fearless approach displayed by India’s current generation of batters.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns Praise From New Zealand Star

Ferguson also shared his thoughts on young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has attracted attention following his inclusion in India’s T20I squad.

Having watched Sooryavanshi during the IPL, Ferguson expressed admiration for the youngster’s ability and potential. He believes the upcoming tour will offer the young batter valuable experience of playing in overseas conditions.

New Zealand’s playing conditions could present a different challenge, requiring Sooryavanshi to adapt to unfamiliar surroundings and pitches.

With the five-match T20I series approaching, Ferguson’s comments have offered a positive assessment of India’s leadership and emerging batting talent ahead of a challenging overseas assignment.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Shreyas Captains the Way He Wants’: New Zealand Pacer’s Big Statement on Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy
Tags: home-hero-pos-8Shreyas Iyer Captaincy

RELATED News

William O’Rourke Injury Update: New Zealand Pacer to Miss India Series, Check Potential Return Date

Australia Creates History After 149 Years! What Makes Their South Africa Test XI So Unique?

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How Does Race to 1000 Goals Look After Ronaldo’s Latest Goal For Al Nassr

Only the Second Batter Ever! Shai Hope Joins Elite Club With Record-Breaking Ton Against India

WATCH VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 980th Goal With Al Nassr After Fallout With Portugal Camp

LATEST NEWS

Caught On Camera: Student Surrounded, Beaten With Hockey Sticks And Slapped In UP’s Basti; Police Register Case | Watch Viral Video

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Purane Boyfriend Se Chat…: Tej Pratap Yadav Recalls Marriage Troubles On Rise & Fall 2, Makes Claims About Ex-Wife Aishwarya Rai

Caught On Cam: Female Cop Slaps Man In Public In Ajmer; Lawyer Parks Car On Street To Buy Vegetables, She Takes Away His Keys And Threatens Him

CJP’s Founders Abhijeet Dipke Detained Directly From The Flight At Delhi Airport Along With Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest

VIRAL VIDEO | Vijay Deverakonda Goes All Out Against The British In Ranabaali Trailer, But Is The Period Drama More Than Just Noise?

First Wife Slits Husband’s Throat After He Transferred Land To Second Wife In Uttar Pradesh; Absconding Wife Unhappy With Transaction, Father Of Six Found Murdered In Field

‘Shreyas Captains the Way He Wants’: New Zealand Pacer’s Big Statement on Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy

Before Baahubali, This Was SS Rajamouli’s First Job In Films, And It Was Nothing Like You’d Expect

Woman Detained On Pune-Delhi Train For CJP Protest, Madhya Pradesh High Court Orders Police To Produce Her

CJP Protest: Metro, Train Services Must Continue in Regulated Manner, SC Flags Public Inconvenience

‘Shreyas Captains the Way He Wants’: New Zealand Pacer’s Big Statement on Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Shreyas Captains the Way He Wants’: New Zealand Pacer’s Big Statement on Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Shreyas Captains the Way He Wants’: New Zealand Pacer’s Big Statement on Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy
‘Shreyas Captains the Way He Wants’: New Zealand Pacer’s Big Statement on Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy
‘Shreyas Captains the Way He Wants’: New Zealand Pacer’s Big Statement on Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy
‘Shreyas Captains the Way He Wants’: New Zealand Pacer’s Big Statement on Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy
‘Shreyas Captains the Way He Wants’: New Zealand Pacer’s Big Statement on Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy

QUICK LINKS