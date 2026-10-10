‘Shreyas Captains the Way He Wants’: New Zealand Pacer’s Big Statement on Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy

Shreyas Iyer Captaincy: New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has praised Shreyas Iyer’s leadership qualities ahead of India’s upcoming tour of New Zealand, highlighting the Indian batter’s calm temperament, clear communication and trust in his players. Having shared the Punjab Kings dressing room with Iyer in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Ferguson believes the Indian cricketer has the qualities required to lead at the highest level.

India are scheduled to begin their all-format tour of New Zealand with a five-match T20I series in Christchurch on October 22. The series will also see Ferguson face his IPL teammate in an international contest.

Lockie Ferguson Impressed by Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy

Ferguson believes composure is one of the most important characteristics a captain needs in T20 cricket, where the momentum of a match can change rapidly. He praised Iyer for maintaining a balanced approach and communicating his plans effectively while giving players the freedom to rely on their strengths.

Speaking during an interaction organised by Sony Sports, the New Zealand pacer explained that good leadership involves supporting players through both successful and difficult phases of a match.

Ferguson also appreciated Iyer’s ability to handle the expectations surrounding Indian cricket without losing sight of his approach to the game. The fast bowler said his experience of playing under Iyer at Punjab Kings had been positive and that he was not surprised by the Indian batter’s rise to the national captaincy.

India’s New-Look Batting Line-Up Impresses Ferguson

Ferguson also highlighted the depth of India’s T20I batting resources following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the format after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Iyer are among the players contributing to India’s evolving batting line-up.

According to Ferguson, the competition for places in the Indian team has encouraged young cricketers to play with greater confidence and freedom. He also credited the IPL for helping develop talent by providing players with opportunities to compete against leading international cricketers.

The New Zealand pacer believes this competitive environment has contributed to the fearless approach displayed by India’s current generation of batters.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns Praise From New Zealand Star

Ferguson also shared his thoughts on young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has attracted attention following his inclusion in India’s T20I squad.

Having watched Sooryavanshi during the IPL, Ferguson expressed admiration for the youngster’s ability and potential. He believes the upcoming tour will offer the young batter valuable experience of playing in overseas conditions.

New Zealand’s playing conditions could present a different challenge, requiring Sooryavanshi to adapt to unfamiliar surroundings and pitches.

With the five-match T20I series approaching, Ferguson’s comments have offered a positive assessment of India’s leadership and emerging batting talent ahead of a challenging overseas assignment.