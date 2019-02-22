Shreyas Iyer becomes top T20 scorer: Shreyas Iyer on Thursday become the first Indian batsman to hit highest T20 score. He smashed 147 of just 55 balls for Mumbai against Sikkim in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Indore. Iyer also scored his ton in just 38 balls

Shreyas Santosh Iyer has become the first Indian batsman to hit highest T20 score on Thursday. He smashed 147 of just 55 balls for Mumbai against Sikkim in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Indore. Iyer helped his team to give a daunting total of 258/4 to rivals. Earlier, Rishabh Pant had the highest total in his name. Pant had scored 128 runs for Delhi Daredevils against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018.

Interestingly, on the same day, Mumbai batsman broke the record of Murali Vijay by hitting 15 sixes and seven fours. Iyer also scored his ton in just 38 balls and thrashed every Sikkim bowler. Vijay had hit 11 sixes in an inning.

While chasing the massive total, Sikkim could only manage 104/7. Shams Mulani and Shardul Thakur claimed 2 wickets each for Mumbai. After winning the toss, Mumbai decided to bat first and they got an early blow when two fell for just 22. Then 24-year-old Iyer and Surya Kumar Yadav made a 213-run partnership.

Though right-handed Iyer was not included in the forthcoming ODI and T20 ODI series against Australia, his blazing knock will certainly help him in future to get space in the team. The first of the two-match T20 tourney will be played in Visakhapatnam on February 24.

Meanwhile, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is a Twenty20 cricket domestic championship held in India. The tourney is organised by Board of Control for Cricket in India.

