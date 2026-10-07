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Home > Sports News > Shreyas Iyer Breaks Major Virat Kohli Record With Blazing 102 In India vs West Indies 1st T20I

Shreyas Iyer Breaks Major Virat Kohli Record With Blazing 102 In India vs West Indies 1st T20I

Shreyas Iyer Century: Shreyas Iyer delivered a stunning unbeaten 102 against West Indies in Lucknow, breaking Virat Kohli’s record for the highest score by an Indian captain in a successful T20I chase. His 42-ball century powered India to an eight-wicket win while creating multiple records on a memorable night.

Shreyas Iyer Breaks Major Virat Kohli Record With Blazing 102 In India vs West Indies 1st T20I

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 17:58 IST

Shreyas Iyer Century: Shreyas Iyer produced a spectacular captain’s innings in Lucknow, smashing an unbeaten 102 off 43 balls to power India to an eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the first T20I. His explosive knock also saw him break a significant record previously held by Virat Kohli.

India were chasing 172 after West Indies posted 171, but the hosts completed the target with 32 balls to spare. Iyer took charge after India slipped to 35/2, combining with Ishan Kishan to completely change the momentum of the chase.

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Iyer Surpasses Virat Kohli

Before this match, Kohli’s unbeaten 94 against West Indies in 2019 was the highest score by an Indian captain in a successful T20I chase.

Iyer went past that mark in emphatic fashion. His 102 not out now stands as India’s highest individual score by a captain in a successful T20I run chase.

Iyer reached three figures from just 42 deliveries before finishing on 102 from 43 balls. He struck 10 fours and six sixes during his extraordinary innings.

Records Created By Shreyas Iyer

T20I Hundreds As India Captain

  • 121* – Rohit Sharma vs Afghanistan, Bengaluru, 2024

  • 118 – Rohit Sharma vs Sri Lanka, Indore, 2017

  • 111* – Rohit Sharma vs West Indies, Lucknow, 2018

  • 102* – Shreyas Iyer vs West Indies, Lucknow, 2026

  • 100 – Suryakumar Yadav vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2023

Fastest T20I 100s By Captains From Full-Member Teams

  • 33 – Sikandar Raza (ZIM) vs GAM, Nairobi, 2024

  • 35 – Rohit Sharma (IND) vs SL, Indore, 2017

  • 42 – Harry Brook (ENG) vs SL, Southampton, 2026

  • 42 – Shreyas Iyer (IND) vs WI, Lucknow, 2026

  • 46 – Faf du Plessis (SA) vs WI, Johannesburg, 2015

Iyer’s 42-ball century puts him alongside Harry Brook in the list of fastest T20I hundreds by captains from Full Member teams. Rohit Sharma’s 35-ball effort remains quicker among India’s captains.

A Landmark Night For Iyer

The hundred was Iyer’s maiden T20I century for India and helped him deliver a statement performance as captain. He also became only the third India captain to score a T20I century, joining Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

His performance has already had an impact beyond the match, with the ICC confirming that Iyer climbed 18 places to a career-best seventh in the latest T20I batting rankings.

India’s emphatic victory gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, with the second T20I scheduled for October 9 in Ranchi.

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Shreyas Iyer Breaks Major Virat Kohli Record With Blazing 102 In India vs West Indies 1st T20I
Shreyas Iyer Breaks Major Virat Kohli Record With Blazing 102 In India vs West Indies 1st T20I
Shreyas Iyer Breaks Major Virat Kohli Record With Blazing 102 In India vs West Indies 1st T20I
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