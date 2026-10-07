Shreyas Iyer Breaks Major Virat Kohli Record With Blazing 102 In India vs West Indies 1st T20I

Shreyas Iyer Century: Shreyas Iyer produced a spectacular captain’s innings in Lucknow, smashing an unbeaten 102 off 43 balls to power India to an eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the first T20I. His explosive knock also saw him break a significant record previously held by Virat Kohli.

India were chasing 172 after West Indies posted 171, but the hosts completed the target with 32 balls to spare. Iyer took charge after India slipped to 35/2, combining with Ishan Kishan to completely change the momentum of the chase.

Iyer Surpasses Virat Kohli

Before this match, Kohli’s unbeaten 94 against West Indies in 2019 was the highest score by an Indian captain in a successful T20I chase.

Iyer went past that mark in emphatic fashion. His 102 not out now stands as India’s highest individual score by a captain in a successful T20I run chase.

Iyer reached three figures from just 42 deliveries before finishing on 102 from 43 balls. He struck 10 fours and six sixes during his extraordinary innings.

Records Created By Shreyas Iyer

T20I Hundreds As India Captain

121* – Rohit Sharma vs Afghanistan, Bengaluru, 2024

118 – Rohit Sharma vs Sri Lanka, Indore, 2017

111* – Rohit Sharma vs West Indies, Lucknow, 2018

102* – Shreyas Iyer vs West Indies, Lucknow, 2026

100 – Suryakumar Yadav vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2023

Fastest T20I 100s By Captains From Full-Member Teams

33 – Sikandar Raza (ZIM) vs GAM, Nairobi, 2024

35 – Rohit Sharma (IND) vs SL, Indore, 2017

42 – Harry Brook (ENG) vs SL, Southampton, 2026

42 – Shreyas Iyer (IND) vs WI, Lucknow, 2026

46 – Faf du Plessis (SA) vs WI, Johannesburg, 2015

Iyer’s 42-ball century puts him alongside Harry Brook in the list of fastest T20I hundreds by captains from Full Member teams. Rohit Sharma’s 35-ball effort remains quicker among India’s captains.

A Landmark Night For Iyer

The hundred was Iyer’s maiden T20I century for India and helped him deliver a statement performance as captain. He also became only the third India captain to score a T20I century, joining Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

His performance has already had an impact beyond the match, with the ICC confirming that Iyer climbed 18 places to a career-best seventh in the latest T20I batting rankings.

India’s emphatic victory gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, with the second T20I scheduled for October 9 in Ranchi.