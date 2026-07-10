Shreyas Iyer Equals Virat Kohli’s T20I Captaincy Record Against England in 4th T20I; Details Inside

India’s newly appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer achieved a massive personal milestone despite the team suffering a major setback during the fourth match against the England National Cricket Team at the County Ground in Bristol yesterday. The right-handed batter played a fighting lone-warrior innings to guide his side through a severe top-order collapse on a bouncy track. By anchoring the batting unit till the final delivery, Shreyas Iyer officially matched an elite captaincy record previously established by modern-day legend Virat Kohli. However, his brilliant individual effort could not prevent the home side from executing a clinical chase to seal the five-match international bilateral series dominantly.

Shreyas Iyer Replicates Virat Kohli Milestone Amid Batting Collapse

The primary highlight of the Indian innings belonged entirely to the skipper who walked out to the middle with the scoreboard reading a troubling 33 for two. While English pacers Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue dismantled openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma cheaply, Shreyas Iyer held the batting fort. The skipper smashed a magnificent unbeaten 80 runs off just 49 balls, hitting four boundaries and five massive sixes to carry India to a total of 158 for seven.

This resilient 80-run contribution directly matched the legendary milestone for the highest individual T20I score by an Indian captain against England. The elite record was originally achieved by former captain Virat Kohli, who hit an identical unbeaten 80 against the same opponents in Ahmedabad back in 2021.

England Smashes Modest Target To Clinch T20I Series In Bristol

Despite the historic feat achieved by the skipper, the target of 159 proved way too small for the aggressive English batting unit. While left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh drew first blood by dismissing Jos Buttler for 8 runs, the rest of the bowling attack failed to create any pressure. English captain Harry Brook smashed an unbeaten 79 off 35 balls alongside opener Phil Salt, who hit a blistering 59 runs to guide the hosts home. England chased down the total comfortably, scoring 159 for one in just 13.5 overs to secure a comprehensive nine-wicket victory. The clinical result handed the hosts an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, extending India’s winless streak under the new leadership group.