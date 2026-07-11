‘Shreyas Iyer is Playing With 10 Snakes’: Sister Shresta Iyer Likes Viral Instagram Reel Amid India vs England T20I Series

Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Back In Spotlight: Shreyas Iyer’s sister, Shresta Iyer, has drawn attention on social media after a screenshot circulating online appeared to show her liking a meme about the India captain. The post used the phrase “he is playing with 10 snakes”, a fan-made remark that has gone viral amid India’s difficult T20I series against England. The social-media activity has not been accompanied by a public statement from Shresta or Shreyas Iyer.

Shreyas Iyer’ Sister Likes Trending Meme

A post shared on X claimed that Shresta Iyer had liked a trending meme referring to Shreyas Iyer “playing with 10 snakes”. The wording in the meme represents the view of the social-media user and should not be treated as a factual allegation about any member of the Indian team. However, the purported like quickly triggered discussion among fans, especially with India struggling in the T20I series against England.

Shreyas is leading India in the five-match series, with England having secured an unassailable 3-0 lead before the final T20I in Southampton. The meme has surfaced at a time when the team’s performances and selection decisions are being closely scrutinised online.

What happened during IPL for going viral for posting video against KKR

Shresta Iyer had previously gone viral during IPL 2026 after Punjab Kings’ rain-affected match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Following the abandoned game, which gave both teams one point, she posted a video in Punjabi that was intended as light-hearted banter. In the clip, she said that Punjabis have big hearts and had given KKR one point.

Several fans interpreted the video as sarcastic, leading to a wave of negative comments and abusive messages on social media. Shresta subsequently deleted the Instagram story and clarified that her post had been misunderstood. She said it was meant as banter, not to hurt anyone, and explained that she removed it to prevent further negativity for her brother and his team.

Why Shresta Iyer’s social-media activity draws attention

As the sister of a high-profile India and IPL captain, Shresta’s posts and online interactions often receive greater scrutiny from fans. The recent viral screenshot has again placed her in the spotlight, but there has been no official confirmation or comment from the Iyer family regarding the circulating meme.

Shreyas Iyer and India’s England series challenge

India have endured a difficult T20I series in England under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy. England have already sealed the contest with a 3-0 advantage, leaving India with the task of avoiding a clean sweep in the fifth and final T20I. The series result has intensified online reactions around the team, its players and its leadership.

A reminder on fan reactions and online abuse

The IPL episode involving Shresta highlighted how quickly sporting banter can escalate into personal abuse on social media. While fans are free to express opinions on cricket, criticism should remain respectful and should not cross into threats, harassment or abuse directed at players’ family members.