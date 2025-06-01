Shreyas Iyer Leads Punjab Kings to First-Ever IPL Final Win Chance with Thrilling Victory Over Mumbai Indians

In a gripping second qualifier at a rain-hit Ahmedabad on Friday, Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 87 off just 41 balls helped Punjab Kings chase down 204 and beat five-time champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets.

Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 87 off just 41 balls helped Punjab Kings chase down 204 and beat five-time champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets.

In a gripping second qualifier at a rain-hit Ahmedabad on Friday, Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 87 off just 41 balls helped Punjab Kings chase down 204 and beat five-time champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets. With this, Punjab have booked their place in the IPL 2025 final, setting up a showdown with Royal Challengers Bangalore — another team yet to lift the trophy.

This will be Punjab’s second IPL final, the first one coming back in 2014. For Shreyas, this win holds personal significance too. He’s now the first captain to lead three different franchises into the IPL final.

Rain, Runs, and Records

The match was delayed by rain, but once it began, it was nothing short of fireworks. Mumbai, thanks to solid contributions from Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Naman Dhir, posted a challenging 203/6. The total looked strong — until Punjab flipped the script.

Punjab’s chase marked a milestone moment: it was the first time any team had successfully chased 200 or more against Mumbai Indians in IPL history.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mumbai Start Strong, But PBKS Keep Clawing Back

MI PowerPlay: Bairstow Looks in Touch

Mumbai began with Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow at the crease. They started cautiously, but Bairstow soon picked up the pace with a six over square leg. The third over was eventful — Marcus Stoinis conceded 15 runs but also removed Rohit for his first wicket this season. Bairstow found ways to counter Punjab’s short-ball tactic, pushing MI to a solid 65/1 at the end of the PowerPlay.

Middle-overs: Suryakumar and Tilak Keep the Runs Flowing

Vijaykumar Vyshak made a big breakthrough by dismissing Bairstow with a clever knuckleball. Then came Suryakumar Yadav, who immediately went after Yuzvendra Chahal, sweeping for six and later piercing point for four. Tilak Varma complemented the aggression from the other end, with both batters helping MI score 81 in the middle phase.

“Suryakumar went past 700 runs for the season with a four off Jamieson,” the commentary noted — a testament to his consistency. But Punjab struck at the right moments, removing both set batters before the final stretch.

Death Overs: Dhir Delivers, But No Sixes for MI

Despite not hitting a single six in the last five overs, Mumbai still crossed the 200 mark. Naman Dhir’s quickfire 37 off 18 helped push the total. PBKS bowlers stuck to their plans — bowling hard into the pitch and using pace-off deliveries effectively. Arshdeep Singh and Vyshak ensured there were no late fireworks.

Punjab’s Batting: A Calculated Chase

PowerPlay: Inglis Takes on Bumrah

Punjab started brightly, even though Prabhsimran Singh was dismissed early. Priyansh Arya and then Josh Inglis countered the MI bowlers well. Inglis especially stunned the crowd with 20 runs off Jasprit Bumrah in one over — two fours and two sixes. Punjab finished their PowerPlay with 64/2, nearly matching MI’s start.

Middle Overs: Shreyas Steadies the Chase

After Inglis fell to a short ball from Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera took over. Though MI applied pressure by bringing back Bumrah for a tight over, PBKS found release through a 33-run burst in two overs — one each from Reece Topley and Trent Boult.

Topley’s return didn’t go as planned. “Shreyas saw through the change-ups and smashed three successive sixes,” the commentators noted. Wadhera rode his luck with some edges going for boundaries, but Punjab timed the chase perfectly, entering the final overs needing just over 10 runs per over.

Death Overs: Iyer Finishes in Style

Wadhera started the final push with a straight six, but was dismissed shortly after. Shreyas, however, stayed cool and kept finding the gaps. He sliced Boult through third man, and even found a way to squeeze a yorker from Bumrah for four.

The clinching moment came in the 19th over. Shreyas hit four sixes off Ashwani Kumar, sealing the win with one full over to spare.

“People Will Talk About This Night for a Long Time”

After the match, Shreyas Iyer reflected on the victory:

“We knew we had to be brave and keep believing in our plan. Everyone contributed, and it’s special to take Punjab into the final again,” he said.

The loss was a disappointing end for MI in what had been a promising season. For Punjab, the moment is now.

What’s Next?

On Tuesday, the IPL 2025 final will feature two teams — Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore — both chasing their first-ever title. Regardless of the result, IPL will have a brand-new champion.

Match Summary:

Mumbai Indians: 203/6 in 20 overs

(Tilak Varma 44, Suryakumar Yadav 44, Naman Dhir 37; Azmatullah Omarzai 2-43)

Punjab Kings: 207/5 in 19 overs

(Shreyas Iyer 87*, Nehal Wadhera 48; Hardik Pandya 1-19)

Result: Punjab Kings won by 5 wickets