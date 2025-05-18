In his debut season leading PBKS, he has taken the Preity Zinta-owned side to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Shreyas Iyer Makes History: First Captain to Qualify for IPL Playoffs with Three Different Teams

Shreyas Iyer has etched his name into the record books once again. In IPL 2025, the seasoned right-handed batter is captaining Punjab Kings and has successfully guided them into the playoffs.

This achievement is significant not just for the team but for Iyer personally, as it places him in a league of his own.

Three-Team Playoff Feat for Iyer

Iyer, 30, was signed by the Mohali-based franchise for a hefty Rs 26.75 crore during the mega auction last year. He took over as captain in January 2025.

In his debut season leading PBKS, he has taken the Preity Zinta-owned side to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

PBKS’ qualification has earned Iyer a unique distinction. He becomes the first captain in IPL history to take three different teams to the playoffs.

He previously captained Delhi Capitals to playoff appearances in 2019 and 2020. More recently, in 2024, he led Kolkata Knight Riders not only to the playoffs but also to the championship title.

One Spot, Three Contenders

With Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings already through, the race for the fourth playoff berth is heating up.

Mumbai Indians lead the chase with 14 points. Delhi Capitals are right behind them at 13, while Lucknow Super Giants are still in the hunt with 10.

All three teams will be fighting for survival in the final league games, hoping to claim the last remaining slot.

High Stakes in the Final Round

The final round of matches will be decisive. Only one team can join the already-qualified trio in the playoffs.

For MI, DC, and LSG, every ball will count as they enter must-win territory.

