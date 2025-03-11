Shreyas Iyer On Winning IPL 2024 For KKR: I Didn’t Get The Recognition

Shreyas Iyer feels he didn’t receive enough recognition after leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to victory in IPL 2024. However, the Indian middle-order batsman insists that external validation is not as important to him as ‘self-integrity’ and ‘doing the right things’ even when no one is watching.

A New Chapter with Punjab Kings

Iyer is currently relishing the success of India’s recent ICC Champions Trophy 2025 win, where he played a crucial role. In just a few weeks, he will transition to a new chapter in his IPL career as he joins Punjab Kings. The Preity Zinta-owned franchise secured Iyer for a whopping 26 crores in the 2025 mega auction, making him the second-highest bid of the season. He has been entrusted with the captaincy, and expectations are high for his leadership in the upcoming season.

KKR’s Decision to Move On

Iyer spent nearly three years with Kolkata Knight Riders after being bought in the 2022 auction. Before that, he captained Delhi Capitals. Under his leadership, KKR dominated the 2024 season, finishing at the top of the table after losing only three matches. While his batting position fluctuated throughout the season, his sharp on-field decisions played a key role in securing the IPL 2024 trophy for KKR.

Despite his success, KKR chose not to retain Iyer ahead of the 2025 season. The franchise cited various reasons for their decision, which differed from reports in the media. Instead, KKR appointed Ajinkya Rahane as their new captain after signing him for his base price of Rs. 1.5 crore in the second round of the auction.

“I personally felt I didn’t get the recognition I wanted to after winning the IPL but at the end of the day, as long as you have self-integrity and you keep doing the right things when no one is watching, that is more important and that is what I kept doing,” Iyer said in an interview with a leading news portal.

Speaking about his leadership style, Iyer described himself as an ‘instinctive’ leader who follows his gut feeling when making decisions.

“I would say I am more of an instinctive person. I see the situation, read the situation and based on that I call my shots. I believe a lot on my gut calls. Whatever the first thought comes in my mind, I take that and back it. Most important is you back your teammates, you back your calls and every individual who is part of the team on the given day. It’s important you back them in pressure situations and make sure that you believe in their abilities. Once all these patterns are set up for you, everything else follows,” he added.

While he may not have received the recognition he expected from KKR, Iyer has earned immense praise for his performances in India’s 2025 Champions Trophy triumph. As the team’s highest run-scorer and a vital middle-order presence, he received accolades from captain Rohit Sharma and fans alike, solidifying his place as one of India’s premier batsmen.

