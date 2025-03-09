Home
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Shreyas Iyer Overtakes Virat Kohli As India’s Top Run-Scorer In Champions Trophy 2025

Shreyas Iyer surpasses Virat Kohli as India's top run-scorer in Champions Trophy 2025, but Rachin Ravindra takes the lead in the tournament's batting charts.

Shreyas Iyer’s scintillating form in the Champions Trophy 2025 has seen him surpass his senior teammate, Virat Kohli, to become India’s highest run-scorer in the tournament. In the final against New Zealand on Sunday, Iyer took on the responsibility of chasing down 253 runs after Kohli was dismissed for 100, trapped leg-before by New Zealand spinner Michael Bracewell.

With his consistent run-scoring throughout the tournament, Iyer’s knock during the final proved vital. Kohli, who had 218 runs in five innings, including a match-winning half-century against Australia and a century against Pakistan, finished fifth on the tournament’s batting charts. His impressive performance, though not enough to place him higher in the standings, solidified his place as one of the tournament’s top players.

Meanwhile, Iyer’s remarkable form helped him jump to second place on the batting chart with 243 runs from five innings. While he missed out on the top spot, New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra claimed the leading position, finishing with 263 runs in four innings. Ravindra’s stellar contributions included two centuries, putting him in a dominant position.

As the Champions Trophy 2025 draws to a close, Kohli’s performance in this edition was commendable, though he couldn’t surpass the likes of Chris Gayle, who leads the all-time list with 791 runs. This was Kohli’s second-best performance in the tournament after his 258 runs in the 2017 Champions Trophy, showcasing his consistency across the years.

Top Run-Scorers of Champions Trophy 2025

  1. Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) – 263 runs
  2. Shreyas Iyer (India) – 243 runs
  3. Ben Duckett (England) – 227 runs
  4. Joe Root (England) – 225 runs
  5. Virat Kohli (India) – 218 runs
  6. Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) – 216 runs

This edition of the Champions Trophy highlighted the emergence of Iyer as a key player for India, stepping up when required and contributing significantly to India’s run chase in the final. As India celebrates its victory, the battle for the top spot in the batting charts was an exciting subplot, with Ravindra claiming the crown in the end.

