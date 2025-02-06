Shreyas Iyer Shines In Nagpur With Second Fastest Fifty On Team India Return

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer marked his return to the national team in style, smashing his second-fastest half-century in One Day International (ODI) cricket. Iyer reached the milestone in just 30 deliveries at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, playing a crucial role in stabilizing India’s innings after an early collapse.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Iyer’s Strong Return To International Cricket

Walking in at 19/2, Iyer showcased his aggressive intent from the outset, hammering nine boundaries and a six in his quickfire knock of 59 runs off 36 balls. His fastest ODI fifty remains the one he scored off 28 balls against the West Indies in Vizag in 2019. His fluent stroke play shifted the momentum in India’s favor after early setbacks threatened to derail their chase.

Meanwhile, debutant pacer Harshit Rana left a mark in his maiden ODI appearance, helping India bowl out England for a modest 248. Rana’s resilience was tested early, as England opener Phil Salt launched a brutal assault, plundering 26 runs in Rana’s very first over. However, the young pacer made a strong comeback, finishing with impressive figures of 3/53.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India’s disciplined bowling effort was spearheaded by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who delivered a masterclass in control and precision, scalping 3/26. The bowling duo ensured England’s early flourish was short-lived, despite half-centuries from captain Jos Buttler (52) and Jacob Bethell (51), along with Phil Salt’s brisk 43.

England, after electing to bat first, looked in a commanding position with an explosive start. Ben Duckett (32) played some exquisite strokes, including a well-timed reverse sweep, but India’s sharp fielding and effective bowling stifled their progress. Axar Patel (1/38) and the pace attack complemented the spin duo well, restricting England from capitalizing on their aggressive start.

India’s chase, despite early hiccups, found stability with Iyer’s fearless approach, setting the stage for a comfortable win. The series opener saw India not only dominate with the bat but also exhibit exceptional discipline with the ball and in the field, setting a strong tone for the remainder of the contest.

ALSO READ: ‘Surprised’ By Jadeja’s Selection: Badrinath Questions Allrounder’s Role In Champions Trophy