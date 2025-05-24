Shreyas Iyer Snubbed: Ajit Agarkar Explains Why BCCI Ignored Him for England Tests

Iyer’s last Test appearance was in February 2024 against England at home. But a combination of poor form and a lingering back issue saw him dropped midway through the series.

Shreyas Iyer, the Mumbai batter and Punjab Kings’ IPL regular, has been left out of India’s Test squad for the upcoming five-match series against England this summer. The decision came as a surprise to many, especially considering his strong domestic season. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, however, made it clear that there just wasn’t space for Iyer in the current setup.

Solid Ranji Performance Not Enough

Iyer’s last Test appearance was in February 2024 against England at home. But a combination of poor form and a lingering back issue saw him dropped midway through the series.

Though he hasn’t returned to the red-ball format internationally since then, Iyer had a strong Ranji Trophy run. He amassed 480 runs at an average of 68.57, notching up two centuries and helping Mumbai reach the semi-finals.

At a press conference following the squad announcement, Agarkar acknowledged Iyer’s recent performances.

“Shreyas Iyer had a good One-Day series,” he said.

When questioned specifically about Iyer’s domestic showing, Agarkar responded, “He did well in domestic but at the moment there is no room but if he keeps doing well, I am sure he will find a spot back in test cricket at some stage.”

New Faces Get the Nod

Instead of Iyer, selectors have opted to back a younger middle-order core. Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan have made the cut, with Shubman Gill — who has also been named captain — and Sai Sudharsan completing the revamped lineup.

The decision raised eyebrows as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had both made themselves unavailable, seemingly opening spots for experienced players like Iyer. Yet the selection committee has leaned toward players they view as long-term assets.

All-Rounder Choices Show Strategic Shift

In the all-rounders’ category, both Shardul Thakur and Nitish Kumar Reddy have earned their spots.

“Shardul is a bowling allrounder,” Agarkar said. “Sometimes with the way the team’s structured, you need a bowler like that who can bat a bit.”

As for Reddy, Agarkar praised the youngster’s dual skill set.

“Nitish Reddy showed what he can do with the bat. He’s going on the A tour as well, so he’ll get some bowling under his belt. But he’s a young player who has obviously impressed with the bat and who can also bowl, if the conditions in England. It’ll depend on the team management at that point but he’s a batting all-rounder, hopefully his bowling keeps coming on as well.”

Despite his domestic resurgence, Shreyas Iyer will now have to wait and continue to perform consistently if he hopes to don the whites for India again.

