Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Shreyas Iyer Snubbed: Ajit Agarkar Explains Why BCCI Ignored Him For England Tests

Shreyas Iyer Snubbed: Ajit Agarkar Explains Why BCCI Ignored Him For England Tests

Iyer’s last Test appearance was in February 2024 against England at home. But a combination of poor form and a lingering back issue saw him dropped midway through the series.

Shreyas Iyer Snubbed: Ajit Agarkar Explains Why BCCI Ignored Him For England Tests

Shreyas Iyer Snubbed: Ajit Agarkar Explains Why BCCI Ignored Him for England Tests


Shreyas Iyer, the Mumbai batter and Punjab Kings’ IPL regular, has been left out of India’s Test squad for the upcoming five-match series against England this summer. The decision came as a surprise to many, especially considering his strong domestic season. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, however, made it clear that there just wasn’t space for Iyer in the current setup.

Solid Ranji Performance Not Enough

Iyer’s last Test appearance was in February 2024 against England at home. But a combination of poor form and a lingering back issue saw him dropped midway through the series.

Though he hasn’t returned to the red-ball format internationally since then, Iyer had a strong Ranji Trophy run. He amassed 480 runs at an average of 68.57, notching up two centuries and helping Mumbai reach the semi-finals.

At a press conference following the squad announcement, Agarkar acknowledged Iyer’s recent performances.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Shreyas Iyer had a good One-Day series,” he said.

When questioned specifically about Iyer’s domestic showing, Agarkar responded, “He did well in domestic but at the moment there is no room but if he keeps doing well, I am sure he will find a spot back in test cricket at some stage.”

New Faces Get the Nod

Instead of Iyer, selectors have opted to back a younger middle-order core. Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan have made the cut, with Shubman Gill — who has also been named captain — and Sai Sudharsan completing the revamped lineup.

The decision raised eyebrows as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had both made themselves unavailable, seemingly opening spots for experienced players like Iyer. Yet the selection committee has leaned toward players they view as long-term assets.

All-Rounder Choices Show Strategic Shift

In the all-rounders’ category, both Shardul Thakur and Nitish Kumar Reddy have earned their spots.

“Shardul is a bowling allrounder,” Agarkar said. “Sometimes with the way the team’s structured, you need a bowler like that who can bat a bit.”

As for Reddy, Agarkar praised the youngster’s dual skill set.

“Nitish Reddy showed what he can do with the bat. He’s going on the A tour as well, so he’ll get some bowling under his belt. But he’s a young player who has obviously impressed with the bat and who can also bowl, if the conditions in England. It’ll depend on the team management at that point but he’s a batting all-rounder, hopefully his bowling keeps coming on as well.”

Despite his domestic resurgence, Shreyas Iyer will now have to wait and continue to perform consistently if he hopes to don the whites for India again.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma Hands Over To Shubman Gill: A Look At India’s 37 Test Captains

 

Filed under

England Test Series Shreyas Iyer Team India

newsx

PM Modi Leads Key NITI Aayog Meet, Sets Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047
newsx

Mentally Unstable Woman Was Dragged And Gangraped By Prison Guards: Assam
newsx

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t...
newsx

Knife Attack In Hamburg, Accused Mentally Unstable, Sent To Psychiatric Clinic
newsx

Horrific Assault On Disabled Woman In Hawaii: Teens Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Outrage
newsx

Why Is Tollywood Ignoring The Andhra Government? Pawan Kalyan Questions Lack Of Gratitude Amid Industry...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Leads Key NITI Aayog Meet, Sets Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

PM Modi Leads Key NITI Aayog Meet, Sets Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

Mentally Unstable Woman Was Dragged And Gangraped By Prison Guards: Assam

Mentally Unstable Woman Was Dragged And Gangraped By Prison Guards: Assam

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t...

Knife Attack In Hamburg, Accused Mentally Unstable, Sent To Psychiatric Clinic

Knife Attack In Hamburg, Accused Mentally Unstable, Sent To Psychiatric Clinic

Horrific Assault On Disabled Woman In Hawaii: Teens Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Horrific Assault On Disabled Woman In Hawaii: Teens Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Entertainment

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah Rukh Khan’s Junior In School?

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’