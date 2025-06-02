Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, June 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Shreyas Iyer Was Seen Yelling At Shashank Singh After Beating MI In A Crucial Encounter, Watch

Shreyas Iyer Was Seen Yelling At Shashank Singh After Beating MI In A Crucial Encounter, Watch

Skipper Shreyas Iyer, who played a captain’s knock of 87* off just 41 balls, was visibly livid at teammate Shashank Singh for a costly run-out that nearly swung the match in Mumbai’s favour.

Shreyas Iyer Was Seen Yelling At Shashank Singh After Beating MI In A Crucial Encounter, Watch


Even as Punjab Kings booked their place in the IPL final with a nerve-wracking victory over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, all wasn’t well in the camp at the final whistle. Skipper Shreyas Iyer, who played a captain’s knock of 87* off just 41 balls, was visibly livid at teammate Shashank Singh for a costly run-out that nearly swung the match in Mumbai’s favour.

The flashpoint occurred shortly after Iyer struck the winning six at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, prompting jubilant scenes from the PBKS dressing room. Teammates stormed the field, embracing their captain for steering the franchise to its second-ever IPL final. But amid the celebrations, cameras caught an agitated Iyer turning to Shashank Singh, who was approaching with an outstretched hand, and letting fly with an angry outburst laced with expletives.

Iyer, clearly still seething from the earlier incident, pointed fingers and raised his voice at the all-rounder, signalling frustration over what he saw as a lapse in judgment and effort. Shashank, caught off-guard by the verbal barrage, quietly walked away without responding, his downcast expression betraying disappointment.

Run-Out Drama Unfolds in the 17th Over

The moment of tension stemmed from Shashank’s dismissal in the 17th over, a turning point that could have derailed Punjab’s chase of 204. Facing a low full toss from Trent Boult, Shashank drove the ball wide of mid-on, where Hardik Pandya was quick to react. The Mumbai Indians captain fired a rocket throw to the non-striker’s end, catching Shashank well short.

At first glance, it seemed like a safe single. But replays told a different story — Shashank was ambling, not sprinting, and made no effort to dive. The lapse in urgency proved costly as the bails lit up before his bat touched the crease. With the game hanging in the balance, that moment left Iyer and the dugout stunned.

Given the high stakes, it was no surprise Iyer reacted as strongly as he did. A wicket at that stage, particularly one given away so cheaply, added pressure when Punjab needed calm heads.

Iyer’s Heroics Overshadow Tension

Despite the hiccup, Iyer’s calculated onslaught ensured Punjab sealed a memorable win. Chasing 204, he anchored the innings with authority, finding gaps with ease and clearing boundaries with confidence. His unbeaten 87 not only won the match but also solidified his leadership credentials.

Yet, the incident with Shashank has cast a slight shadow over an otherwise glorious evening. Emotions run high in high-stakes matches, and while tempers flaring in the heat of the moment is not unusual, the episode served as a reminder of the fine margins that separate victory from defeat.

Must Read: India Eyes Trade Retaliation After US Rejects WTO Notice

Filed under

PBKS Captain Shashank Singh Shreyas Iyer

newsx

Assam Floods: 8 Dead, Over 78,000 Affected As Heavy Rain Triggers Devastating Floods
newsx

Shreyas Iyer Was Seen Yelling At Shashank Singh After Beating MI In A Crucial Encounter,...
newsx

India Eyes Trade Retaliation After US Rejects WTO Notice
A busy Sunday afternoon i

Caught On Camera: Videos Surface Of The Multi-Vehicle Crash In Downtown Gatlinburg That Left Several...
A quiet Sunday walk meant

‘Targeted Terror Attack’: FBI And Law Enforcement Respond As Several Injured At Boulder’s Pearl Street...
The intensity of rainfall

Rain Eases Slightly in Northeast, But Flood Threat Still Looms in Several States
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Assam Floods: 8 Dead, Over 78,000 Affected As Heavy Rain Triggers Devastating Floods

Assam Floods: 8 Dead, Over 78,000 Affected As Heavy Rain Triggers Devastating Floods

India Eyes Trade Retaliation After US Rejects WTO Notice

India Eyes Trade Retaliation After US Rejects WTO Notice

Caught On Camera: Videos Surface Of The Multi-Vehicle Crash In Downtown Gatlinburg That Left Several Injured

Caught On Camera: Videos Surface Of The Multi-Vehicle Crash In Downtown Gatlinburg That Left Several...

‘Targeted Terror Attack’: FBI And Law Enforcement Respond As Several Injured At Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall

‘Targeted Terror Attack’: FBI And Law Enforcement Respond As Several Injured At Boulder’s Pearl Street...

Rain Eases Slightly in Northeast, But Flood Threat Still Looms in Several States

Rain Eases Slightly in Northeast, But Flood Threat Still Looms in Several States

Entertainment

K-Drama Star Park Bo-gum Stuns Fans With Fierce Transformation in ‘Good Boy’ Premiere

K-Drama Star Park Bo-gum Stuns Fans With Fierce Transformation in ‘Good Boy’ Premiere

‘Stealing Pulp Fiction’ Trailer Drops Ahead of U.S. Release: A Wild Heist with a Tarantino Twist

‘Stealing Pulp Fiction’ Trailer Drops Ahead of U.S. Release: A Wild Heist with a Tarantino

Why Did BTS’ Jin and J-Hope Swap Concepts? 2025 FESTA Set To Bring Fresh Wave Of Nostalgia and Excitement

Why Did BTS’ Jin and J-Hope Swap Concepts? 2025 FESTA Set To Bring Fresh Wave

BTS Festa 2025 Kicks Off As Jin And J-Hope Return For Day 2 Event Announcement; Will All Seven Members Reunite For The Celebration?

BTS Festa 2025 Kicks Off As Jin And J-Hope Return For Day 2 Event Announcement;

Dia Mirza Reveals Stepdaughter Saved Her Number As ‘Not Yet Evil Stepmother’

Dia Mirza Reveals Stepdaughter Saved Her Number As ‘Not Yet Evil Stepmother’

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth