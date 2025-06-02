Shreyas Iyer Was Seen Yelling At Shashank Singh After Beating MI In A Crucial Encounter, Watch

Skipper Shreyas Iyer, who played a captain’s knock of 87* off just 41 balls, was visibly livid at teammate Shashank Singh for a costly run-out that nearly swung the match in Mumbai’s favour.

Even as Punjab Kings booked their place in the IPL final with a nerve-wracking victory over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, all wasn’t well in the camp at the final whistle. Skipper Shreyas Iyer, who played a captain’s knock of 87* off just 41 balls, was visibly livid at teammate Shashank Singh for a costly run-out that nearly swung the match in Mumbai’s favour.

The flashpoint occurred shortly after Iyer struck the winning six at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, prompting jubilant scenes from the PBKS dressing room. Teammates stormed the field, embracing their captain for steering the franchise to its second-ever IPL final. But amid the celebrations, cameras caught an agitated Iyer turning to Shashank Singh, who was approaching with an outstretched hand, and letting fly with an angry outburst laced with expletives.

#PBKSvsMI Shreyas Iyer angry on Shashank for His absence in running between games …#shreyasiyer pic.twitter.com/IQlyZYXfdV — Ganesh Barad (@GBarad) June 1, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Iyer, clearly still seething from the earlier incident, pointed fingers and raised his voice at the all-rounder, signalling frustration over what he saw as a lapse in judgment and effort. Shashank, caught off-guard by the verbal barrage, quietly walked away without responding, his downcast expression betraying disappointment.

Run-Out Drama Unfolds in the 17th Over

The moment of tension stemmed from Shashank’s dismissal in the 17th over, a turning point that could have derailed Punjab’s chase of 204. Facing a low full toss from Trent Boult, Shashank drove the ball wide of mid-on, where Hardik Pandya was quick to react. The Mumbai Indians captain fired a rocket throw to the non-striker’s end, catching Shashank well short.

At first glance, it seemed like a safe single. But replays told a different story — Shashank was ambling, not sprinting, and made no effort to dive. The lapse in urgency proved costly as the bails lit up before his bat touched the crease. With the game hanging in the balance, that moment left Iyer and the dugout stunned.

Given the high stakes, it was no surprise Iyer reacted as strongly as he did. A wicket at that stage, particularly one given away so cheaply, added pressure when Punjab needed calm heads.

Iyer’s Heroics Overshadow Tension

Despite the hiccup, Iyer’s calculated onslaught ensured Punjab sealed a memorable win. Chasing 204, he anchored the innings with authority, finding gaps with ease and clearing boundaries with confidence. His unbeaten 87 not only won the match but also solidified his leadership credentials.

Yet, the incident with Shashank has cast a slight shadow over an otherwise glorious evening. Emotions run high in high-stakes matches, and while tempers flaring in the heat of the moment is not unusual, the episode served as a reminder of the fine margins that separate victory from defeat.

Must Read: India Eyes Trade Retaliation After US Rejects WTO Notice