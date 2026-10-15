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Home > Sports News > Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Rollercoaster: From 10 Straight T20I Wins To Unwanted Record Ahead Of New Zealand Test

Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Rollercoaster: From 10 Straight T20I Wins To Unwanted Record Ahead Of New Zealand Test

Shreyas Iyer Captaincy Record: From back-to-back series defeats to 10 consecutive T20I wins, Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy has seen dramatic highs and lows. With eight defeats in 19 matches, India’s 2-2 series against West Indies heads into a Bengaluru decider before the challenging New Zealand tour.

Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Rollercoaster: From 10 Straight T20I Wins To Unwanted Record Ahead Of New Zealand Test

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 13:26 IST

Shreyas Iyer Captaincy Record: Shreyas Iyer’s journey as India’s T20I captain has swung between a difficult start, a remarkable winning streak and renewed pressure. After losing series against Ireland and England, Iyer led India to 10 consecutive T20I victories, including the Asian Games gold medal campaign. Now, with West Indies levelling the series 2-2, the Bengaluru decider has become a crucial moment before India’s five-match T20I tour of New Zealand.

When Shreyas Iyer was handed India’s T20I captaincy in June 2026, he inherited a side fresh from winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The change from Suryakumar Yadav to Iyer marked a new phase for the defending champions, with the selectors naming Iyer captain for the Ireland and England assignments as well as the Asian Games. The BCCI announced Shreyas Iyer’s appointment as India’s new T20I captain in June 2026.

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The start could hardly have been more challenging. India lost the Ireland T20I series 2-0 before going winless against England, losing four matches in the five-game series, with the opening match washed out. Iyer had taken charge of a World Cup-winning team, but his first assignments brought two series defeats and immediate questions about how quickly the new leadership group could find its feet.

From Early Setbacks To A Ten-Match Winning Streak

The turnaround began in Zimbabwe. India won the first T20I by seven wickets, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making an impact, and went on to take the series 2-0. India then carried that momentum into the Afghanistan series and the Asian Games, where Iyer led the team to gold.

By the time India opened their home T20I series against West Indies in Lucknow, the winning run had reached 10 matches. Iyer made the occasion even more memorable, smashing an unbeaten 100 off 42 balls as India chased 172 to win by eight wickets. It was his maiden T20I century and a statement performance from a captain who had started his tenure under pressure.

That run changed the conversation around Iyer. The captain who had struggled to find his first win had guided India through a sustained period of success. His batting also strengthened his position, the unbeaten century against West Indies demonstrated his ability to influence a match when the team needed him most.

Eight Defeats, A West Indies Decider And A New Zealand Challenge

The latest results have brought the scrutiny back. Iyer has lost eight of his 19 T20Is as captain. That puts him level with Suryakumar Yadav on defeats, while MS Dhoni leads the list with 28 losses in 70 matches, followed by Virat Kohli with 16 in 48 and Rohit Sharma with 12 in 62.

The numbers need context, but they underline how quickly a captain’s narrative can change. India won the first T20I against West Indies, but the visitors fought back and levelled the five-match series at 2-2 with a 24-run victory in Hyderabad. Shai Hope’s unbeaten 102 powered West Indies to 247/3, while Keemo Paul’s five-wicket haul derailed India’s chase.

The fifth T20I in Bengaluru on October 17 is now a series decider. India must respond after a defeat that exposed problems with both their bowling execution and their chase.

Beyond that, a five-match T20I series in New Zealand awaits from October 22 to November 1. The tour will test India away from home and give Iyer another demanding assignment early in his captaincy tenure.

For Iyer, the challenge is no longer simply to prove that he can win. He has already led India through a ten-match winning streak. The question now is whether he can restore consistency when the pressure returns and whether the Bengaluru decider can provide the right start before the New Zealand test.

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Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Rollercoaster: From 10 Straight T20I Wins To Unwanted Record Ahead Of New Zealand Test
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Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Rollercoaster: From 10 Straight T20I Wins To Unwanted Record Ahead Of New Zealand Test

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Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Rollercoaster: From 10 Straight T20I Wins To Unwanted Record Ahead Of New Zealand Test

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Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Rollercoaster: From 10 Straight T20I Wins To Unwanted Record Ahead Of New Zealand Test
Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Rollercoaster: From 10 Straight T20I Wins To Unwanted Record Ahead Of New Zealand Test
Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Rollercoaster: From 10 Straight T20I Wins To Unwanted Record Ahead Of New Zealand Test
Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Rollercoaster: From 10 Straight T20I Wins To Unwanted Record Ahead Of New Zealand Test
Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Rollercoaster: From 10 Straight T20I Wins To Unwanted Record Ahead Of New Zealand Test

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