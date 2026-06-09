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Home > Sports News > Shreyas Iyer’s Father Santosh Iyer Breaks Into Dance After Son is Named Team India T20I Captain; Viral Video Wins Hearts | WATCH

Shreyas Iyer’s Father Santosh Iyer Breaks Into Dance After Son is Named Team India T20I Captain; Viral Video Wins Hearts | WATCH

Shreyas Iyer's father, Santosh Iyer, celebrated his son's appointment as India's new T20I captain with a heartwarming dance that has gone viral across social media. The BCCI named the Punjab Kings skipper as India's T20I captain ahead of the upcoming tours, replacing Suryakumar Yadav. Watch the viral video here.

Shreyas Iyer's father, Santosh Iyer was seen dancing as his son was named India's T20I captain. Image Credit: X/@mufaddal_vohra
Shreyas Iyer's father, Santosh Iyer was seen dancing as his son was named India's T20I captain. Image Credit: X/@mufaddal_vohra

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 11:48 IST

Shreyas Iyer’s father’s dance video: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced Shreyas Iyer as the new T20I captain. Iyer replaced Suryakumar Yadav, who has now been dropped from the squad. Being the vice-captain of the ODI team, this is the first time that the Punjab Kings captain has been handed the captaincy duties for the international team. Following the announcement, Shreyas Iyer’s father, Santosh Iyer, was seen celebrating with some friends and family. 

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer’s father celebrates as he is named India’s captain




Shreyas Iyer’s father was seen dancing in a video that has now gone viral on social media platforms. Santosh Iyer was seen dancing with some friends and family in a light-hearted moment. 

India T20I Squad: Shreyas Iyer announced as captain

The BCCI announced the squads for the tours to England and Ireland and the Asia Games 2026. Shreyas Iyer was named the new T20I captain, replacing Suryakumar Yadav. The right-handed batter is making a comeback after almost 3 years. Suryakumar Yadav, who had just led his team to win the T20 World Cup, was dropped. Besides being stripped off the captaincy, the right-hander was also dropped.

Shreyas Iyer reacts to becoming India T20I captain

Shreyas Iyer’s audacious claim that he doesn’t believe he needs to change himself after becoming India’s T20I captain undoubtedly caused a stir. Speaking at an event, Iyer said, “I’ve got a new responsibility now, but I don’t want to change my personality. I want to be the same person as I was before. I don’t want to be someone else or stay under someone’s shadow.”

Fans wondered if he was alluding to Gautam Gambhir when he said he was playing under someone’s shadow. Notably, Gambhir served as a mentor, and Iyer was the captain when the Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL 2024. There were reports of Shreyas being unhappy with the credit Gambhir received for the win.

Shreyas Iyer’s glowing resume leads him to India’s T20I captaincy

Shreyas Iyer’s impressive IPL performance is the main reason that he has been made the captain of Team India T20I. Although Shreyas was not in the T20 World Cup 2026, he scored 498 runs in 13 innings of the IPL 2026. Even though Iyer was not able to take his team to the playoffs, he had a great season with the bat. Iyer has scored almost 500 runs at a strike rate of over 165, including five fifties and a century.

Also Read: IND A vs SL A: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play Today? Check Predicted Playing XIs, Full Preview, and India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming Details

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Shreyas Iyer’s Father Santosh Iyer Breaks Into Dance After Son is Named Team India T20I Captain; Viral Video Wins Hearts | WATCH
Tags: bcciIndia T20I captainsantosh iyershreyas iyerShreyas Iyer CaptaincyShreyas Iyer fathersuryakumar yadav

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Shreyas Iyer’s Father Santosh Iyer Breaks Into Dance After Son is Named Team India T20I Captain; Viral Video Wins Hearts | WATCH
Shreyas Iyer’s Father Santosh Iyer Breaks Into Dance After Son is Named Team India T20I Captain; Viral Video Wins Hearts | WATCH
Shreyas Iyer’s Father Santosh Iyer Breaks Into Dance After Son is Named Team India T20I Captain; Viral Video Wins Hearts | WATCH
Shreyas Iyer’s Father Santosh Iyer Breaks Into Dance After Son is Named Team India T20I Captain; Viral Video Wins Hearts | WATCH

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