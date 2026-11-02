Shreyas Iyer’s Four-Word Māori Message After India’s T20I Series Win Over New Zealand Leaves Cricket Fans Googling

Shreyas Iyer’s Instagram Post: India captain Shreyas Iyer caught the attention of cricket fans with a four-word message after his side clinched the T20I series against New Zealand. Rather than choosing a familiar phrase, Iyer used a Māori expression that reflected his appreciation for the team’s achievement on New Zealand soil.

Iyer shared a collection of photographs from India’s campaign on social media after the series concluded, adding the words “Ka mau te wehi” alongside a trophy emoji. The unusual caption prompted fans to look up its meaning, with the expression carrying a message of admiration and excitement.

Ka mau te wehi 🏆 https://t.co/VeygBbD8XP — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) November 1, 2026







What Does Shreyas Iyer’s ‘Ka Mau Te Wehi’ Message Mean?

“Ka mau te wehi” is a Māori expression commonly used to describe something outstanding or impressive. In everyday conversation, it conveys sentiments similar to “Awesome!”, “Fantastic!” or “Absolutely brilliant!”

The phrase is associated with the Māori language of New Zealand and is used to express admiration, amazement and appreciation. Its literal sense is connected with being gripped by awe or wonder.

Iyer’s choice of words was particularly relevant after India’s campaign in New Zealand. The visitors had secured the series by winning the opening three matches, although the hosts fought back with victories in the final two fixtures.

Shreyas Iyer Reflects On India’s Performance In Final T20I

Despite celebrating the series victory, Iyer acknowledged that India had areas to improve after losing the fifth and final T20I by seven wickets.

The India captain felt his side had built a promising platform with the bat but failed to maintain its momentum after his partnership with Ishan Kishan. He pointed to the loss of consecutive wickets as a turning point.

Iyer also admitted that India’s bowling and fielding could have been sharper. However, he described the overseas assignment as a valuable learning experience, particularly given the different conditions and grounds the team encountered.

Gautam Gambhir Praises Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy

Head coach Gautam Gambhir praised Iyer for managing the team through the series, particularly while working with an inexperienced bowling attack.

Gambhir highlighted the responsibility involved in leading a side when several bowlers were still gaining international experience. He credited Iyer for handling that challenge and giving the team opportunities to test its resources.

India eventually finished the five-match series with a 3-2 victory. While New Zealand’s late comeback prevented a clean sweep, the visitors had already secured the series before the final two games.

Iyer’s Māori message offered a memorable conclusion to India’s New Zealand campaign, celebrating the achievement in the language of the country where the team had secured the series.