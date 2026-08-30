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Home > Sports News > Shreyas Iyer’s Spot In Danger? Mumbai Indians Star Seen As Backup For India’s ODI World Cup 2027 Plans | Report

Shreyas Iyer’s Spot In Danger? Mumbai Indians Star Seen As Backup For India’s ODI World Cup 2027 Plans | Report

With the ODI World Cup a little more than a year away, Team India are eyeing a backup for their No.4 Shreyas Iyer. According to a report by the Times of India, Tilak Varma is being seen as a potential backup for the right-handed batter, given he also offers a left-handed option, thereby breaking the monotony of right-handers in Team India's top six.

Shreyas Iyer's Spot In Danger? Mumbai Indians Star Seen As Backup For India's ODI World Cup 2027 Plans | Report. (Image Credits: Shreyas Iyer X)
Shreyas Iyer's Spot In Danger? Mumbai Indians Star Seen As Backup For India's ODI World Cup 2027 Plans | Report. (Image Credits: Shreyas Iyer X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 11:53 IST

With the ODI World Cup a little more than a year away, Team India are eyeing a backup for their No.4 Shreyas Iyer. According to a report by the Times of India, Tilak Varma is being seen as a potential backup for the right-handed batter, given he also offers a left-handed option, thereby breaking the monotony of right-handers in Team India’s top six.

Is Shreyas Iyer’s spot in Team India’s ODI set up in danger?

According to the report, the planning for the ODI World Cup will only commence in earnest when Team India reach New Zealand in October to play a five-game ODI series. Some of the first-choice players are unlikely to be available for the home series against the West Indies that begins on September 27, while a full-strength T20I side is also likely to travel to Japan for the Asian Games. Meanwhile, a BCCI source, as quoted by TOI, claimed that Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill need a middle-order batter as a backup. Since Shreyas Iyer is untested in bouncy conditions and the squad contains ageing players, they feel a backup is mandatory. Thus, Tilak has reportedly been also asked to work on his bowling, given his off-breaks have plenty of potential. The statement from the source said:

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“Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill feel there isn’t any backup ready for the middle order. With Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy being prone to injuries, they want someone in the top order who can at least chip in with four overs in an ODI. The team has to be prepared for conditions in South Africa in the World Cup. Iyer got injured in Australia and his game against pace and bounce is untested of late. The team already has two ageing players in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. They are having niggles as well. KL Rahul too will be over 35 by the time the World Cup comes around. Ravindra Jadeja isn’t a certainty either. The fielding of the team has suffered due to fitness issues. The team management feels that they need younger backups ready.”

There seems to be no immediate threat to Iyer’s spot and should be the first-choice for the No.4 spot.

How many ODIs has Tilak Varma played?

While Tilak has featured in 59 T20Is, he has played only five ODIs since first appearing in the format in September 2023.

In five ODIs, the southpaw has made 68 runs alongside a highest of 52, averaging 22.66. But the youngster averages a healthy 47.60 in 52 List A games.

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Shreyas Iyer’s Spot In Danger? Mumbai Indians Star Seen As Backup For India’s ODI World Cup 2027 Plans | Report
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Shreyas Iyer’s Spot In Danger? Mumbai Indians Star Seen As Backup For India’s ODI World Cup 2027 Plans | Report
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Shreyas Iyer’s Spot In Danger? Mumbai Indians Star Seen As Backup For India’s ODI World Cup 2027 Plans | Report
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