LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Shriya Lohia Speaks on Sexism And Gender Barriers in Motorsport: ‘Skill Matters More Than Gender’

Shriya Lohia Speaks on Sexism And Gender Barriers in Motorsport: ‘Skill Matters More Than Gender’

Indian female F4 racer Shriya Lohia spoke about gender barriers in motorsport at the We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026, hosted by The Sunday Guardian. The 18-year-old Formula 4 driver discussed sexism, online trolling and discrimination faced by women in racing, while stressing that talent, dedication and hard work matter more than gender when it comes to success in motorsport.

Shriya Lohia opened up on sexism and gender barriers faced in motorsports during the We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026, hosted by The Sunday Guardian. Image Credit: X/@NewsX (Screengrab)
Shriya Lohia opened up on sexism and gender barriers faced in motorsports during the We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026, hosted by The Sunday Guardian. Image Credit: X/@NewsX (Screengrab)

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Mon 2026-08-10 10:17 IST

For a long time, sports as a domain have been dominated by men. Racing as a sport remains a hugely male-dominated sport. However, certain people have broken barriers, and one such instance is Shriya Lohia. The 18-year-old is the first Indian female F4 racer and spoke about the gender barriers that exist in the sport during the ‘We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026’ hosted by the ITV Network and The Sunday Guardian Foundation.

Shriya Lohia Talks About Gender Barriers in Motorsports and Racing



In an exclusive with ITV Network, Lohia talked about the gender barriers in motorsports. “Even if I am a different gender, that does not dictate my skills on the race track or even outside the race track. There is no differentiation; it is all about the efforts we put in.”

The first Indian female F4 driver from India, the 18-year-old talked about the trolling faced by Women in motorsports. “There are definitely a few naysayers who will find reasons to hate on you and blindly blame your gender,” Lohia said.

Shriya Lohia on Her Experiences on Track

18-year-old Shriya Lohia has been racing on the track for half her life. The teenager recalled how she had started competitive go-karting at the young age of nine years. However, being on the track for almost nine years has meant that Lohia has had to face many challenges. Recalling incidents on the track, Lohia said, “I remember a few times on the track, when you get into an incident on the track with one of the guys, and they see that they have crashed with you and not any other guy, they are quick to point the finger at you and say it was your fault. Even if it wasn’t. They just see it as it must have been her fault.”

What Does the Future Hold for Women in Motorsports?

Having raced in more than 120 races and secured 35+ podium finishes with more than eight awards, Shriya Lohia has a lot of experience in motorsports despite her young career. In 2023, Shriya became the youngest female to race and even scored points in the inaugural Formula 4 championship.

While talking about the women in motorsports, Lohia said, “We are really getting beyond it. I really hope that a lot more people, a lot more women, get into motorsports and we are able to prove it doesn’t really depend on your gender. It really just depends on your hard work and the amount of work you have put in.”

Also Read: Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Declared Fit for Sri Lanka Test as Devdutt Padikkal Shines in Warm-Up Win

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shriya Lohia Speaks on Sexism And Gender Barriers in Motorsport: ‘Skill Matters More Than Gender’
Tags: home-hero-pos-5Shriya LohiaWe Women Want Conclave

RELATED News

PM Narendra Modi Praises Lovlina Borgohain for Objecting to Distorted India Map at Commonwealth Games 2026

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Delhi Premier League 2026?

Aston Villa Confirms Lucas Digne’s Departure, Defender Joins Paris Saint-Germain

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Eyes 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup Spot, Breaks Silence on Team India Comeback

Who is Anjum Chopra? Former India Captain Honoured As First Recipient At We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2026

LATEST NEWS

Govinda Finally Responds To Sunita Ahuja’s Cheating Claims, Says ‘I Was So Sharif Till 34’

‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ Is Not Enough? Rekha Gupta’s Big Message At ‘We Women Want 2026’

Humid Weather: Which Fabrics Should You Wear To Stay Cool And Comfortable?

Bengaluru: Prominent Pub Shut After Food Safety Raids Found Rotten Meat and Vegetables

What Is Dak Kanwar? The Sawan Tradition, Rules, Origins And Religious Significance Explained

We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026: ‘My Inner Shakti Comes From My Mother,’ Says Sanskruti Jayana On Finding Her Voice

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 11: Tom Holland Film Earns Rs 34.70 Crore, Crosses Rs 415 Crore In India

Who is Anjum Chopra? Former India Captain Honoured As First Recipient At We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2026

Shriya Lohia Speaks on Sexism And Gender Barriers in Motorsport: ‘Skill Matters More Than Gender’

DC Box Office Collection Day 3: Lokesh Kanagaraj Starrer Earns Rs 24.11 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 31 Crore Mark Worldwide

Shriya Lohia Speaks on Sexism And Gender Barriers in Motorsport: ‘Skill Matters More Than Gender’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shriya Lohia Speaks on Sexism And Gender Barriers in Motorsport: ‘Skill Matters More Than Gender’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shriya Lohia Speaks on Sexism And Gender Barriers in Motorsport: ‘Skill Matters More Than Gender’
Shriya Lohia Speaks on Sexism And Gender Barriers in Motorsport: ‘Skill Matters More Than Gender’
Shriya Lohia Speaks on Sexism And Gender Barriers in Motorsport: ‘Skill Matters More Than Gender’
Shriya Lohia Speaks on Sexism And Gender Barriers in Motorsport: ‘Skill Matters More Than Gender’

QUICK LINKS