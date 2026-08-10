Shriya Lohia Speaks on Sexism And Gender Barriers in Motorsport: ‘Skill Matters More Than Gender’

For a long time, sports as a domain have been dominated by men. Racing as a sport remains a hugely male-dominated sport. However, certain people have broken barriers, and one such instance is Shriya Lohia. The 18-year-old is the first Indian female F4 racer and spoke about the gender barriers that exist in the sport during the ‘We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026’ hosted by the ITV Network and The Sunday Guardian Foundation.

Shriya Lohia Talks About Gender Barriers in Motorsports and Racing







In an exclusive with ITV Network, Lohia talked about the gender barriers in motorsports. “Even if I am a different gender, that does not dictate my skills on the race track or even outside the race track. There is no differentiation; it is all about the efforts we put in.”

The first Indian female F4 driver from India, the 18-year-old talked about the trolling faced by Women in motorsports. “There are definitely a few naysayers who will find reasons to hate on you and blindly blame your gender,” Lohia said.

Shriya Lohia on Her Experiences on Track

18-year-old Shriya Lohia has been racing on the track for half her life. The teenager recalled how she had started competitive go-karting at the young age of nine years. However, being on the track for almost nine years has meant that Lohia has had to face many challenges. Recalling incidents on the track, Lohia said, “I remember a few times on the track, when you get into an incident on the track with one of the guys, and they see that they have crashed with you and not any other guy, they are quick to point the finger at you and say it was your fault. Even if it wasn’t. They just see it as it must have been her fault.”

What Does the Future Hold for Women in Motorsports?

Having raced in more than 120 races and secured 35+ podium finishes with more than eight awards, Shriya Lohia has a lot of experience in motorsports despite her young career. In 2023, Shriya became the youngest female to race and even scored points in the inaugural Formula 4 championship.

While talking about the women in motorsports, Lohia said, “We are really getting beyond it. I really hope that a lot more people, a lot more women, get into motorsports and we are able to prove it doesn’t really depend on your gender. It really just depends on your hard work and the amount of work you have put in.”

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