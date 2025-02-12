Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Shubhman Gill Makes A Mark On History with His Century in 50th ODI Against England

Indian cricket sensation Shubman Gill continued his outstanding form in One Day Internationals (ODIs), reaching a significant milestone during the third and final match of the series against England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Shubhman Gill Makes A Mark On History with His Century in 50th ODI Against England

Indian cricket sensation Shubman Gill continued his outstanding form in ODIs, reaching a milestone during the third and final match


Indian cricket sensation Shubman Gill continued his outstanding form in One Day Internationals (ODIs), reaching a significant milestone during the third and final match of the series against England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The young batter became the first Indian cricketer to score a century in his 50th ODI, further solidifying his reputation as one of the most promising talents in world cricket.

Fastest to Seven ODI Centuries

Gill’s remarkable innings saw him notch his seventh ODI century, a feat he accomplished in just 50 innings. This achievement makes him the fastest batter to reach seven centuries in ODI history, a testament to his consistency and dominance in the format. His 95-ball hundred was a blend of elegant stroke play and aggressive intent, showcasing his ability to control an innings under pressure.

Joins Elite Club with Century in All Formats at Same Venue

Adding another feather to his cap, Gill became only the fifth cricketer in the world to score a century at the same venue across all three formats—Tests, T20Is, and ODIs. He now joins an exclusive club alongside cricketing greats such as Faf du Plessis (Wanderers), David Warner (Adelaide Oval), Babar Azam (National Stadium), and Quinton de Kock (Supersport Park), who have all achieved this rare feat.

Another Milestone: Fastest to 2,500 ODI Runs

During his sensational innings, Gill played with fluency and confidence, smashing 14 fours and three sixes. His knock of 112 runs off just 102 balls set the tone for India’s innings before he was eventually dismissed by England’s experienced spinner, Adil Rashid. His performance was instrumental in guiding India to a strong total, putting the team in a commanding position in the series decider.

In addition to his century, Gill recently set another incredible record by becoming the fastest player in ODI history to reach 2,500 runs. This milestone underscores his ability to score consistently at the highest level, making him one of the most dependable batters for India in white-ball cricket.

A Bright Future Ahead

At just 24 years old, Shubman Gill has already achieved several milestones that place him among cricket’s elite. His ability to adapt across formats, coupled with his hunger for runs, makes him a vital asset for Team India. As he continues to break records and set new benchmarks, cricket fans around the world eagerly await more match-winning performances from this young prodigy.

