Monday, May 19, 2025
  Shubman Gill Achieves T20 Milestone: GT Captain Reaches 5000 Runs In IPL 2025 vs DC

Shubman Gill Achieves T20 Milestone: GT Captain Reaches 5000 Runs In IPL 2025 vs DC

Gill led from the front with a sensational knock, scoring an unbeaten 93 off just 53 balls. His innings was peppered with three fours and seven towering sixes, striking at an impressive rate of 175.47.

Shubman Gill Achieves T20 Milestone: GT Captain Reaches 5000 Runs In IPL 2025 vs DC

Shubman Gill Achieves T20 Milestone: GT Captain Reaches 5000 Runs in IPL 2025 vs DC


Shubman Gill added another feather to his cap on Sunday as he reached a significant career milestone during the 60th match of the IPL 2025 season. Facing Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, the Gujarat Titans skipper crossed 5000 runs in T20 cricket.

Gill’s Record-Breaking Innings Lifts Gujarat

Gill led from the front with a sensational knock, scoring an unbeaten 93 off just 53 balls. His innings was peppered with three fours and seven towering sixes, striking at an impressive rate of 175.47.

With this innings, Gill became the sixth-fastest player in T20 history to breach the 5000-run mark, reaching the milestone in just 154 innings. He now finds himself in elite company alongside Chris Gayle (132 innings), KL Rahul (143), Shaun Marsh (144), Devon Conway (144), and Babar Azam (145).

Partnering with Sai Sudharsan, Gill was involved in a mammoth 205-run stand that completely dismantled the Delhi Capitals’ bowling attack. Their unbroken opening partnership steered Gujarat Titans to a dominant 10-wicket win.

Playoffs Secured as GT Dominate Delhi

The comprehensive victory helped Gujarat Titans climb to the top of the IPL 2025 standings. With 18 points from 12 matches, they became the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, suffered a setback and now remain fifth on the table with 13 points from as many games. The loss has left them in a tight race for the remaining playoff spots.

Gill Reflects on Leadership and Momentum

After the match, Shubman Gill expressed his delight at the team’s qualification and shared insights into his evolution as a captain.

“Feels great to be able to get that Q on the board. Still, two important games for us, getting the momentum into the playoffs, will be very important. Feels amazing, I have talked about this a couple of times, when I’m batting, I want to play and think as a batsman, not as a captain. Last year was a learning for me as I was captain for the 1st time, and the back end last season I learnt that,” Gill said.

With form and confidence on their side, Gujarat Titans now look like strong contenders as the IPL 2025 season heads toward its climax.

ALSO READ: Rahul Dravid Comes To The Rescue: RR Head Coach Backs Batters After Disappointing PBKS Loss

 

