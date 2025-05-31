Shubman Gill Addresses Hardik Pandya Rift Rumors with 'Nothing but Love'

On his Instagram story, he shared two pictures featuring himself and Pandya — one seemingly taken after the toss where they posed side by side, and another showing them celebrating together in their Indian team jerseys.

India’s Test captain Shubman Gill has put to rest speculation about a rift with senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The rumors began swirling after the two captains, leading Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians respectively, appeared to exchange frosty behavior during their IPL 2025 Eliminator clash on Friday.

No Rift, Just Respect

Following Gujarat Titans’ 20-run defeat, Gill took to social media to clear the air. On his Instagram story, he shared two pictures featuring himself and Pandya — one seemingly taken after the toss where they posed side by side, and another showing them celebrating together in their Indian team jerseys.

Gill tagged Pandya and wrote, “Nothing but love. Don’t believe everything you read on the internet.” He also added a heart emoji, signaling his intent to end any ongoing speculation about tension between them.

The Origins of the Rumors

The rumors sparked after a video clip from the toss went viral. In the footage, both captains extend their hands for a handshake but pull back before completing it. Later, when Gill was dismissed in the first innings, Pandya celebrated with notable aggression, which caught the attention of broadcasters who repeatedly replayed the moment, fueling talk of friction between the two.

This supposed discord is often linked to Pandya’s high-profile trade back to Mumbai Indians. Pandya had been Gujarat Titans’ inaugural captain in 2022, leading them to an unexpected title victory in their debut season and reaching the final again in 2023.

A New Chapter for Both Leaders

In 2024, Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians, the franchise that originally brought him into the IPL, while Gill was promoted to captain the Titans. The transition wasn’t smooth; GT struggled under Gill’s leadership in their first season, finishing near the bottom of the table.

However, this year showed marked improvement, with Gujarat Titans performing strongly in the group stages. Gill’s captaincy has also been credited for his rise to India’s Test captaincy. Despite this progress, the team’s campaign ended abruptly after a series of losses in the playoffs, falling short in the Eliminator match.

