During the toss of the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Monday, GT captain Shubman Gill found himself in an unusual spot.

Shubman Gill Asked 'Getting Married Soon?' Here's His Surprising Reply At KKR vs GT Toss

Danny Morrison, known for his quirky charm during toss-time chats, surprised Gill with an unexpected question.

“You’re looking good, wedding bells around the corner? Getting married soon?” he asked.

Gill, momentarily taken aback, could only blush before replying with a simple, “No.” He added, “Nothing like that.”

The clip from the toss quickly circulated on social media, sparking mixed reactions. While many found the moment amusing, some users felt the question was a bit too personal for live TV.

KKR Make Key Changes Ahead of GT Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Ajinkya Rahane, made a couple of strategic changes to their lineup.

They brought in Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Moeen Ali, replacing South African pair Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi is expected to be introduced as an impact player during the chase.

Rahane, after winning the toss, chose to bowl first against the table-toppers. He hinted at strategy playing a big role.

“The pitch looks on the drier side, and when we bowl we want to see how it is behaving,” he said.

He added, “It is a chasing ground. We spoke after the last game. The players are working very hard. There is a motivation to go up the ladder. I am positive about all players. Not too worried about middle-order.”

Titans Confident as They Eye Another Win

Gujarat Titans entered the match in a strong position, sitting at the top of the points table with five wins from seven games.

In contrast, defending champions KKR were struggling, placed seventh with only three victories in the same number of matches.

GT also enjoy a slight upper hand in head-to-head battles, leading KKR 2-1 so far.

GT captain Shubman Gill appeared confident, playing down the possibility of dew impacting the game.

“Don’t think there will be any dew. So it should be a good game. The way we have been bowling has been great. We have been contributing with wickets. The skill set that he (Rashid Khan, GT vice-captain) brings with his bowling has been great,” Gill remarked.

With momentum on their side, the Titans looked ready to extend their dominance, while KKR hoped the changes would trigger a much-needed turnaround.

