Shubman Gill Beats Steve Smith, Glenn Phillips To Win ICC Men’s Player Of The Month Award

Team India’s vice-captain, Shubman Gill, has been named the ‘Player of the Month’ for February, thanks to his exceptional batting performance in the 50-over format. With a dominant display throughout the month, Gill edged out stiff competition from Australia’s Steve Smith and New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips to claim the prestigious title.

A Stellar Month of Runs and Records

Over the course of five One-Day Internationals (ODIs), Gill amassed an impressive 406 runs, averaging 101.50 and maintaining a strike rate of 94.19. His consistency was highlighted by a superb series against England, where he played a crucial role in India’s 3-0 series triumph. Gill started with a composed 87 in Nagpur, followed by 60 in Cuttack, and capped off the series with a magnificent 112 off just 102 balls in Ahmedabad. His commanding knock included 14 boundaries and three sixes, earning him the Player of the Match and Player of the Series accolades.

Gill’s Continued Form in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Gill’s red-hot form carried over to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where he made an immediate impact. His unbeaten 101 guided India to victory in their opening game against Bangladesh, and his steady 46 against Pakistan further cemented his place as a key performer. India’s successful start to the tournament can be largely attributed to Gill’s contributions. This recognition marks his third ICC Men’s Player of the Month award, having previously won it in January and September of 2023, solidifying his reputation as one of the best in the format.

Gill’s Impressive International Career Stats

Since making his international debut, Gill has been a cornerstone of India’s batting lineup across formats. He has accumulated over 3,500 runs in ODIs, averaging above 50, with multiple centuries and fifties to his name. In Test cricket, he has proven his mettle with over 2,000 runs, showcasing his ability to adapt to different conditions. His performances in T20 internationals have also been promising, making him one of the most well-rounded batters of his generation. With consistency, class, and an ever-improving game, Gill is on the path to becoming one of India’s all-time greats.

(With Inputs from ANI)

