Shubman Gill Becomes Fastest Batter To 2500 ODI Runs, Breaks Hashim Amla’s Record

Indian opener Shubman Gill created history on February 12 by becoming the fastest batter to score 2,500 runs in ODIs, surpassing Hashim Amla’s record.

Indian opener Shubman Gill etched his name in the record books on Wednesday by becoming the fastest batter in the world to score 2,500 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Playing his 50th ODI against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gill surpassed former South African cricketer Hashim Amla, who had reached the milestone in 53 innings.

The 24-year-old right-handed batter needed just 25 runs before the match to achieve the feat. He reached the milestone in style, smashing a boundary off Gus Atkinson’s delivery in the 10th over of India’s innings.

Stat Alert – Shubman Gill is now the fastest batter to 2500 runs in ODIs 💪💪 He gets to the mark in his 50th innings. #TeamIndia | @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/SJQ0Al7MUx — BCCI (@BCCI) February 12, 2025

A Record-Breaking Streak

Gill has been in exceptional form in the ongoing India-England ODI series. He kickstarted the series with a solid 87-run knock off 96 balls in the first match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, on February 6. In the second ODI at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, on February 9, he followed it up with a brisk 60 off 51 balls.

Boasting an ODI batting average of over 60, Gill will be keen to convert his good start into a big score in the third and final ODI as India aims for a series whitewash before heading to Dubai for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Gill Climbs To No. 2 In ICC Rankings

Before stepping onto the field for the final match against England, Gill also achieved another milestone by climbing to No. 2 in the ICC ODI batter rankings. He overtook India’s skipper Rohit Sharma, who now sits at No. 3 with 773 rating points, while Gill has 781 points.

With his current form, Gill is rapidly emerging as one of India’s most reliable batters in the 50-over format, further strengthening India’s top-order ahead of a crucial cricketing season.

