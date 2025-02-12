Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Shubman Gill Becomes Fastest Batter To 2500 ODI Runs, Breaks Hashim Amla’s Record

Indian opener Shubman Gill created history on February 12 by becoming the fastest batter to score 2,500 runs in ODIs, surpassing Hashim Amla’s record.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Shubman Gill Becomes Fastest Batter To 2500 ODI Runs, Breaks Hashim Amla’s Record


Indian opener Shubman Gill etched his name in the record books on Wednesday by becoming the fastest batter in the world to score 2,500 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Playing his 50th ODI against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gill surpassed former South African cricketer Hashim Amla, who had reached the milestone in 53 innings.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The 24-year-old right-handed batter needed just 25 runs before the match to achieve the feat. He reached the milestone in style, smashing a boundary off Gus Atkinson’s delivery in the 10th over of India’s innings.

A Record-Breaking Streak

Gill has been in exceptional form in the ongoing India-England ODI series. He kickstarted the series with a solid 87-run knock off 96 balls in the first match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, on February 6. In the second ODI at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, on February 9, he followed it up with a brisk 60 off 51 balls.

Boasting an ODI batting average of over 60, Gill will be keen to convert his good start into a big score in the third and final ODI as India aims for a series whitewash before heading to Dubai for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Gill Climbs To No. 2 In ICC Rankings

Before stepping onto the field for the final match against England, Gill also achieved another milestone by climbing to No. 2 in the ICC ODI batter rankings. He overtook India’s skipper Rohit Sharma, who now sits at No. 3 with 773 rating points, while Gill has 781 points.

With his current form, Gill is rapidly emerging as one of India’s most reliable batters in the 50-over format, further strengthening India’s top-order ahead of a crucial cricketing season.

ALSO READ: Indian Table Tennis Star Manika Batra’s Father Passes Away

Filed under

Ind vs Eng shubman gill

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Travis Kelce Reflects On Chiefs’ Super Bowl Loss To Eagles ‘I Wasn’t The Best Leader’

Travis Kelce Reflects On Chiefs’ Super Bowl Loss To Eagles ‘I Wasn’t The Best Leader’

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Now Streaming: Where And How To Watch PM Modi’s Interaction

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Now Streaming: Where And How To Watch PM Modi’s Interaction

Arab League Chief Rejects Displacement Of Palestinians; Calls It ‘Unacceptable’

Arab League Chief Rejects Displacement Of Palestinians; Calls It ‘Unacceptable’

Virat Kohli Slams Half Century In 3rd ODI Against England, Fans Say, ‘King Kohli Is Back’

Virat Kohli Slams Half Century In 3rd ODI Against England, Fans Say, ‘King Kohli Is...

Congress President Kharge Urges PM Modi To Discuss Tariff And Deportation Concerns With Trump

Congress President Kharge Urges PM Modi To Discuss Tariff And Deportation Concerns With Trump

Entertainment

Mukesh Khanna Slams Ranveer Allahbadia For ‘Vulgar’ Comment , Says,’ Kaala Mooh …..’

Mukesh Khanna Slams Ranveer Allahbadia For ‘Vulgar’ Comment , Says,’ Kaala Mooh …..’

Massive Outage Disrupts Disney+ Hotstar Services In India – What’s Going On?

Massive Outage Disrupts Disney+ Hotstar Services In India – What’s Going On?

‘India’s Lost Talent?’ Food Delivery App Trolls Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over Comedy Show Controversy

‘India’s Lost Talent?’ Food Delivery App Trolls Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over Comedy Show

Ranveer Allahbadia Once Awkwardly Spoke About Testosterone With Akshay Kumar, Here’s How The Actor Replied

Ranveer Allahbadia Once Awkwardly Spoke About Testosterone With Akshay Kumar, Here’s How The Actor Replied

Youtuber Elvish Yadav Booked For Misleading Video Claiming Police Escort

Youtuber Elvish Yadav Booked For Misleading Video Claiming Police Escort

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox