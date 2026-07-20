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Home > Sports News > Shubman Gill Breaks Silence on Rohit Sharma Retirement Rumours After Record ODI Century at Lord’s

Shubman Gill Breaks Silence on Rohit Sharma Retirement Rumours After Record ODI Century at Lord’s

Shubman Gill dismissed Rohit Sharma retirement rumours after India’s third ODI defeat to England at Lord’s, stating the veteran opener has not informed the team about any retirement plans. Rohit scored a historic 138, becoming the first Indian to hit an ODI century at Lord’s.

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 10:51 IST

Rohit Sharma Retirement: Shubman Gill, India’s captain in ODIs and Tests addressed rumours around Rohit Sharma’s retirement from International cricket. Gill talked about how there has not been any discussion within the team about the third ODI against England at Lord’s being veteran opener’s final match, adding that Rohit has not communicated anything to the squad regarding his future. Following India’s 27-run loss to England in the series-deciding third ODI at Lord’s, Gill made the comments. 

Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to score ODI century at Lord’s

Amid speculation of retirement from ODI cricket, India’s batting heavyweight Rohit Sharma etched his name in the record books as he became the first Indian to score an ODI century at Lord’s, scoring 138 runs off 110 balls. However, to India’s dismay, despite Rohit’s ton, the Men in Blue lost by 27 runs as they could only manage 360-7 in 50 overs against England’s 387-3 in 50 overs. 

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Shubman Gill addresses speculations over Rohit Sharma retiring from ODIs

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Gill dismissed speculation over Rohit Sharma’s future, saying the veteran had not informed the team of any retirement plans and that there had been no discussion within the squad about it. “He’s not told us anything. I think it’s all out in the media, but there’s not been any discussion like that in the team,” Gill said when asked whether this could be Rohit Sharma’s last ODI. 

Rohit Sharma stars with a vintage style century

Facing an uphill task of chasing 388, India responded with Rohit Sharma and current skipper Shubman Gill adding 147 runs for the opening wicket, with Rohit leading the charge in vintage style. Rohit silenced his critics with a brilliant 138 off 110 balls, registering his 34th ODI century. His innings featured 17 fours and five sixes, while Gill provided ideal support with a composed 77. Notably, Rohit’s 138 is now the highest individual ODI score by an Indian against England in England, surpassing his own unbeaten 137 at Trent Bridge in 2018. 

Gill praised Rohit Sharma’s superbly paced century, saying the veteran judged his innings perfectly, accelerated at the right time and played a treat-to-watch knock, while revealing that their plan during the chase was to preserve wickets before launching an assault later in the innings. “I think the way Rohit bhai paced his innings was outstanding. Most of the time, I was at the non-striker’s end just watching him bat. Our discussions were mainly about keeping wickets in hand because that was the only way we could chase such a big total. During the powerplay, we spoke about whether we should go after the bowling or not, but we know it’s not easy to attack against the new ball. The way he paced his innings and then accelerated was exceptional. Once he got into the 60s and 70s, it was truly a treat to watch,” Gill said. 

India lose series despite Rohit Sharma’s ton in decider at Lord’s

Rohit’s heroics went in vain as England defeated India by 27 runs in the third ODI at Lord’s to seal the series 2-1. England posted a record 387/3, the highest ODI total at the venue, with Ben Duckett (141), Jacob Bethell (91), Joe Root (74*) and Jos Buttler (41*) starring. India looked on course during Rohit’s 147-run opening stand with Shubman Gill (77) and his 113-run partnership with Virat Kohli (74), but collapsed from 304/2. Sam Curran claimed four wickets as England held their nerve.

Also Read: ENG vs IND 3rd ODI: England Outmuscle India in High-Scoring Decider to Clinch Series 2-1

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Shubman Gill Breaks Silence on Rohit Sharma Retirement Rumours After Record ODI Century at Lord’s
Tags: IND vs ENG 3rd ODIIndia vs England 3rd ODIlordsrohit sharmaRohit Sharma centuryRohit Sharma retirementshubman gill

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Shubman Gill Breaks Silence on Rohit Sharma Retirement Rumours After Record ODI Century at Lord’s
Shubman Gill Breaks Silence on Rohit Sharma Retirement Rumours After Record ODI Century at Lord’s
Shubman Gill Breaks Silence on Rohit Sharma Retirement Rumours After Record ODI Century at Lord’s
Shubman Gill Breaks Silence on Rohit Sharma Retirement Rumours After Record ODI Century at Lord’s

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