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Home > Sports News > Shubman Gill Creates History With Fifth ICC Player Of The Month Award, Beats Abhishek Sharma and Sikandar Raza

Shubman Gill Creates History With Fifth ICC Player Of The Month Award, Beats Abhishek Sharma and Sikandar Raza

Shubman Gill ICC Player Of The Month Award: India captain Shubman Gill has won his fifth ICC Men's Player of the Month award for September 2026, extending his record. Gill beat Abhishek Sharma and Sikandar Raza after scoring 333 runs in two ODIs against West Indies, including an unbeaten double century.

Shubman Gill Creates History With Fifth ICC Player Of The Month Award, Beats Abhishek Sharma and Sikandar Raza

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 12:12 IST

Shubman Gill ICC Player Of The Month Award: India captain Shubman Gill has won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for September 2026, securing a record-extending fifth title. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the honour on Tuesday, with Gill finishing ahead of fellow Indian Abhishek Sharma and Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza.

Gill earned the recognition following a remarkable run of form in India’s first two ODIs against West Indies. His outstanding performances included a century and an unbeaten double century, helping India register convincing victories in both matches and strengthening his position among the leading batters in international cricket.

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Shubman Gill Scores 333 Runs In First Two ODIs Against West Indies

Gill scored 333 runs in India’s first two ODIs against West Indies, with a century in the opener and an unbeaten double century in the second. India won both matches by eight wickets.

In the first ODI, in Thiruvananthapuram on 27 September, Gill made 110 off 108 balls as India chased down West Indies’ 295/7. India reached the target of 296 in 41.4 overs.

Three days later in Guwahati, West Indies made 405/7, their first ODI total above 400. Gill, captaining India, responded with an unbeaten 223 off 133 balls, including 26 fours and eight sixes, and India finished on 406/2 in 43.3 overs with 39 balls to spare. He reached his hundred in 62 balls, the fastest by an Indian captain in ODIs, and his double century in 117 balls, the fastest in ODI history.

Gill Creates ODI Records In Successful Chase

It remains the highest individual score in a successful ODI chase. Gill and Rohit Sharma (101 off 75 balls) put on 255 for the opening wicket, India’s highest partnership on home soil.

The chase was the second-highest successful one in ODI history, behind only South Africa’s 438/9 against Australia in Johannesburg in 2006.

India went on to win the three-match series 2-1, after West Indies took the third ODI on 3rd October.

Shubman Gill Extends Record With Fifth ICC Award

This is Gill’s fifth ICC Men’s Player of the Month award, after wins in January 2023, September 2023, February 2025 and July 2025, extending his record as the men’s player with the most wins.

The most recent Indian men’s winner was Sanju Samson, in March 2026. Indian men have now won the award 17 times across 11 players, including Gill’s five victories.

Shubman Gill Reacts To Fifth ICC Player Of The Month Award

Reacting to the award, Gill said, “It feels fantastic to win my fifth ICC Player of the Month award, and I am grateful to the panel for this honour.”

“It was immensely satisfying to score those runs and even more special to be part of successful run chases in front of our home fans, whose support always gives us an extra boost,” he added, as per the ICC.

The Indian captain also addressed the changing nature of the game and how important it is to adapt to it.

“The pace of ODI cricket has gone up significantly, and you must think on your feet, assess the conditions quickly and adapt to the demands of the pitch,” he said.

“With the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in southern Africa next year, we are determined to keep raising our standards and build a strong, well-rounded team capable of rising to the challenges ahead,” he added. (With Inputs From ANI)

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Shubman Gill Creates History With Fifth ICC Player Of The Month Award, Beats Abhishek Sharma and Sikandar Raza
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Shubman Gill Creates History With Fifth ICC Player Of The Month Award, Beats Abhishek Sharma and Sikandar Raza

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Shubman Gill Creates History With Fifth ICC Player Of The Month Award, Beats Abhishek Sharma and Sikandar Raza
Shubman Gill Creates History With Fifth ICC Player Of The Month Award, Beats Abhishek Sharma and Sikandar Raza
Shubman Gill Creates History With Fifth ICC Player Of The Month Award, Beats Abhishek Sharma and Sikandar Raza
Shubman Gill Creates History With Fifth ICC Player Of The Month Award, Beats Abhishek Sharma and Sikandar Raza
Shubman Gill Creates History With Fifth ICC Player Of The Month Award, Beats Abhishek Sharma and Sikandar Raza

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