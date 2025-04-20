Shubman Gill Fined For Slow Over-Rate Despite Gujarat Titans’ Victory

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill was fined ₹12 lakh on Saturday after his team was found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate during their match against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill was fined ₹12 lakh on Saturday after his team was found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate during their match against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The fixture, held in Jaipur, saw Gujarat Titans clinch a seven-wicket win, largely powered by Jos Buttler’s gritty unbeaten 97.

According to the IPL’s official statement, this was Gujarat’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which deals with minimum over-rate violations. As a result, the fine was levied solely on the captain.

Victory Overshadowed by Penalty

Despite the disciplinary action, Gujarat Titans had plenty to celebrate. Chasing a competitive target of 204, the side wrapped up the win with four balls to spare. Buttler anchored the chase, battling cramps during his near-century knock. Earlier, it was Prasidh Krishna’s spell of 4 for 41 that helped restrict Delhi Capitals to 203 for 8, a total seen as below-par on a batting-friendly surface.