Shubman Gill Hits A Century Against Bangladesh; Brings Victory To India In A Challenging Match

India faced a challenging match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where they had to work hard to adapt to the conditions. While the venue has historically favored teams batting second, the pitch in this tournament was played differently due to prior use in the ILT20 league.

India faced a challenging match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where they had to work hard to adapt to the conditions. While the venue has historically favored teams batting second, the pitch in this tournament was played differently due to prior use in the ILT20 league. With a slower surface and significant assistance from spinners, India’s chase was anything but straightforward.

At the toss, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto opted to bat first, a decision that India’s skipper Rohit Sharma admitted he would have made as well. However, after witnessing how the pitch played, Rohit may need to reconsider similar choices in future games.

Shami Strikes Early as Bangladesh Struggles

India’s Mohammed Shami gave his team an early advantage with a fiery spell of bowling. Right from his first over, Shami’s rhythm and seam positioning were perfect. He struck immediately, dismissing Soumya Sarkar, who attempted an ambitious drive on a ball that wasn’t quite full enough. The inside edge carried safely to the wicketkeeper.

Young pacer Harshit Rana provided excellent support, claiming the key wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto with a well-set up outswinger that was smartly caught by Virat Kohli. Shami continued his dominance, forcing Mehidy Hasan into an edge that went straight to slip. Axar Patel then turned the pressure up, taking two wickets in two balls—Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim both nicking behind to KL Rahul.

At 35 for 5, Bangladesh was in deep trouble. However, an incredible comeback was on the cards.

Hridoy and Jaker Lead Bangladesh’s Fightback

Just when it looked like Bangladesh was heading toward a low total, Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali put together a resilient partnership. They mixed patience with intelligent shot selection, frustrating the Indian bowlers. Their 154-run stand became the highest-ever sixth-wicket partnership against India in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

Shami eventually ended the resistance when Jaker (68) attempted a big shot but found Kohli at long-on. Meanwhile, Hridoy, battling cramps, showed immense determination to reach a century, carrying Bangladesh to a competitive 228-run total.

India’s Chase: Gill Anchors the Innings

India started their chase confidently, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill looking comfortable against Bangladesh’s fast bowlers. Rohit played the aggressor early on, while Gill took his time to settle.

However, just when things seemed under control, Rohit (41) fell while trying to play an aggressive shot, caught at cover point. Virat Kohli (22) and Shreyas Iyer (15) made promising starts but failed to convert them into big scores, leaving India in a slightly tricky situation.

To accelerate the innings, Axar Patel was promoted to No. 5, but his stay was short-lived, putting more pressure on Gill.

Gill’s Match-Winning Century

By this stage, Gill had adjusted well to the slowing pitch. He played some stunning shots—a beautifully timed pull, a commanding drive through the offside, and a powerful flick into the stands—showcasing his class.

As wickets fell around him, Gill remained steady, reaching a composed 101 not out, guiding India to victory with six wickets in hand.