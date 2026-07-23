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Home > Sports News > Shubman Gill Hopes ‘India Move Forward With Compassion’ As Star Cricketer Urges Peaceful Protests

Shubman Gill Hopes ‘India Move Forward With Compassion’ As Star Cricketer Urges Peaceful Protests

With an array of sportspersons and celebrities coming forward to express their opinion about the ongoing students protests in various parts of India, including Delhi, Shubman Gill has come forward voiced out his standpoint.

Shubman Gill Hopes 'India Move Forward With Compassion' As Star Cricketer Urges Peaceful Protests. Photo BCCI- X
Shubman Gill Hopes 'India Move Forward With Compassion' As Star Cricketer Urges Peaceful Protests. Photo BCCI- X

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 22:31 IST

With an array of sportspersons and celebrities coming forward to express their opinion about the ongoing students protests in various parts of India, including Delhi, Shubman Gill has come forward voiced out his standpoint. Taking to his official Instagram account, the Punjab-born cricketer has declared that he holds utmost respect for anyone making their voice heard peacefully and that India should move forward towards a resolution with compassion.

What was Shubman Gill’s Instagram story about?

The demonstrations, which stem from allegations surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and call for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, have prompted high-profile appeals emphasising peaceful advocacy, academic integrity, and systemic meritocracy.

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“As a young Indian, I believe our generation deserves every opportunity to learn, dream and shape the future we all aspire to. I have immense respect for every young person who believes in making their voice heard peacefully. Education has the power to shape our nation’s future. I hope we move forward with compassion, mutual respect and keeping the best interests of every student at heart. For India’s future,” Gill wrote on his Instagram story.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday agreed to hear on Friday a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the July 20 “Sansad Chalo” protest over the alleged NEET paper leak.
According to the petition, protests over the alleged paper leak began at Jantar Mantar on June 6, 2026, and culminated in the July 20 march. The plea seeks the transfer of all FIRs related to the incident to a specialised investigating agency and action against those allegedly involved in the violence. The petition alleges that the protest turned violent, leading to stone-pelting, injuries to police personnel, attacks on journalists, damage to public and private property, obstruction of emergency services and attempts to move towards Parliament House.

When will Shubman Gill next be in action?

On the cricketing side of things, Gill will next be on the field for Team India during the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka next month, beginning on August 15 at the Galle International Stadium. With India languishing in the bottom half of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, the right-hander has the responsibility of inspiring them close to the final, starting with a series win over Sri Lanka.

He was in good form in the recently-concluded ODI leg in England, registering scores of 80*, 31 and 77 but India lost the series.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Shubman Gill Hopes ‘India Move Forward With Compassion’ As Star Cricketer Urges Peaceful Protests

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Shubman Gill Hopes ‘India Move Forward With Compassion’ As Star Cricketer Urges Peaceful Protests
Shubman Gill Hopes ‘India Move Forward With Compassion’ As Star Cricketer Urges Peaceful Protests
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