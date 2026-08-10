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Home > Sports News > Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Declared Fit for Sri Lanka Test as Devdutt Padikkal Shines in Warm-Up Win

Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Declared Fit for Sri Lanka Test as Devdutt Padikkal Shines in Warm-Up Win

Shubman Gill injury update brings relief for India ahead of the Sri Lanka Test series, with coach Sairaj Bahutule confirming the captain is fully fit for the Galle Test. Gill scored 44, while Devdutt Padikkal's unbeaten 142 in the first innings starred in India's warm-up win.

Shubman Gill returned to action in the second innings of India's warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Shubman Gill returned to action in the second innings of India's warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 08:30 IST

India skipper Shubman Gill is “very much ready” for the first Test match against Sri Lanka, according to Indian spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule. Gill missed the first two days of the warm-up match against the Sri Lanka XI due to a finger injury sustained during training. On the last day of the warm-up match, Gill returned to play and scored a fast 44 in 54 balls, setting the stage for an easy 207-run chase for India that would boost their confidence ahead of the two-match Test series in Galle beginning on August 15.

India Coach Provides Shubman Gill Fitness Update

Speaking about Gill’s return to action, Bahutule said that keeping him away from the field was “a precaution” and the batter has been doing “absolutely fine”. “It was just a precaution more than anything else. And he has been absolutely fine. He has been doing his training. And the management decided that we could just take that precaution of not putting him into that first day (of the practice match). And I think everything, the way he batted in the second inning, was again flawless. He is very much ready for the Test match,” said Bahutule. 

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India  vs Sri Lanka Warm-Up

SL XI won the toss and opted to bat first and declared at 363/8 in the first innings. Ravindu Rasantha (71 in 143 balls), Nishan Fernando (66 in 65 balls) and skipper Sonal Dinusha (52 in 72 balls) made half-centuries. Manav Suthar (2/33), Ravindra Jadeja (2/64) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/76) were the leading bowlers for India. 

Devdutt Padikkal Stands Tall After Sai Sudharsan Injury

In response, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) early, but a 96-run stand between KL Rahul (40 in 67 balls, with five fours and a six) and Devdutt Padikkal helped them get back in the game. Ravindra Jadeja (63 in 117 balls, with seven fours) had a 74-run stand with Padikkal before he was retired hurt. Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel were dismissed for single-digit scores. Padikkal also had an 82-run stand with Manav Suthar (41 in 90 balls) and stood tall when India declared at 357/6, trailing by six runs. Padikkal made a sensational 142* in 164 balls, with 18 fours at number three. 

In the lower order, Saransh (22 in 45 balls) and Gurnoor Brar (36* in 18 balls) posted handy knocks. Asanka Manoj (2/32) and Ramesh Mendis (2/77) were the leading bowlers for Sri Lanka XI. 

Shubman Gill Returns as India Wins Warm-Up Match

In their second innings, SLXI declared at 200/6, with Nishan Fernando (63 in 73 balls), Nipun Dhananjaya (46 in 56 balls) and Anjala Bandara (35 in 48 balls) playing handy knocks. Jadeja (2/33) and Brar (2/37) were among the top wicket-takers for India, with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna also getting a wicket each. Nabi also got to bowl five overs, conceding 27 runs. In the chase of 207 runs, Jaiswal (61 in 46 balls) put on a 105-run stand with skipper Gill (44 in 54 balls) who made a return to action on the final day. Pant (28 in 68 balls) and Jadeja (22 in 32 balls) played crucial knocks. 

In the end, Mohammed Siraj (32* in 15 balls) and Saransh Jain stayed unbeaten as India ended up winning the match at 214/4 in 45 overs.

Also Read: Is Kuldeep Yadav Injured? Absence In IND vs SL XI 2nd Innings Sparks Fresh Concern, Big Update On Star India Spinner Ahead Of Test Series

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Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Declared Fit for Sri Lanka Test as Devdutt Padikkal Shines in Warm-Up Win
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Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Declared Fit for Sri Lanka Test as Devdutt Padikkal Shines in Warm-Up Win
Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Declared Fit for Sri Lanka Test as Devdutt Padikkal Shines in Warm-Up Win
Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Declared Fit for Sri Lanka Test as Devdutt Padikkal Shines in Warm-Up Win
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