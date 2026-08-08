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Home > Sports News > Shubman Gill Injury Update: Will India Captain Bat on Day 2 Against Sri Lanka XI? Latest Status Revealed

Shubman Gill Injury Update: Will India Captain Bat on Day 2 Against Sri Lanka XI? Latest Status Revealed

Shubman Gill's availability for Day 2 of the warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI remains uncertain. While the initial signs are encouraging and there is reportedly no fracture or structural damage, the Indian team management is unlikely to take any unnecessary risk with the captain ahead of the Test series.

India Test Captain Shubman Gill Invited To Wimbledon 2026, Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma In Elite League
India Test Captain Shubman Gill Invited To Wimbledon 2026, Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma In Elite League

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 10:52 IST

Shubman Gill Injury Update: India captain Shubman Gill missed the opening day of the three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI on Friday, August 7, after sustaining an injury to his right ring finger during training. Gill was struck on the hand while batting in the nets on Thursday and later appeared to aggravate the injury during slip-catching drills. The BCCI subsequently confirmed that the 26-year-old would sit out the opening day as a precaution, with KL Rahul leading India after Sri Lanka XI won the toss and opted to bat.

Will Shubman Gill Play on Day 2 vs Sri Lanka XI?

Shubman Gill’s availability for Day 2 of the warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI remains uncertain. While the initial signs are encouraging and there is reportedly no fracture or structural damage, the Indian team management is unlikely to take any unnecessary risk with the captain ahead of the Test series.

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Gill is expected to be fit for India’s opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle from August 15, provided there is no setback in his recovery. A decision on his participation in the remainder of the warm-up game is likely to depend on his fitness assessment and how his finger responds to batting and fielding activities.

How Did Shubman Gill Sustain His Finger Injury?

Gill was hit on his right hand while batting in the nets during India’s training session on Thursday. He received treatment from the team’s medical staff before returning to bat. Later in the session, he appeared to hurt the same finger again during a slip-catching drill and briefly left the field to apply ice.

Is Shubman Gill Fit for India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test?

The latest reports suggest that Gill remains on course to be fit for the first Test in Galle, which begins on August 15. His ability to resume batting after the initial injury is considered a positive sign, although the Indian medical team will continue to monitor the finger before making a final call.

Gill’s fitness will be closely monitored given his importance to India’s Test setup. The two-match series will begin in Galle on August 15, followed by the second Test in Colombo from August 23.

India vs Sri Lanka Test Series Schedule

  • 1st Test: August 15, 2026 – Galle
  • 2nd Test: August 23, 2026 – Colombo
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Shubman Gill Injury Update: Will India Captain Bat on Day 2 Against Sri Lanka XI? Latest Status Revealed
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Shubman Gill Injury Update: Will India Captain Bat on Day 2 Against Sri Lanka XI? Latest Status Revealed

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Shubman Gill Injury Update: Will India Captain Bat on Day 2 Against Sri Lanka XI? Latest Status Revealed
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