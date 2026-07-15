Shubman Gill Injury Update: Will India Captain Feature In 2nd ODI Against England At Cardiff?

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Team India have received a major boost ahead of the second ODI against England in Cardiff, with captain Shubman Gill reportedly expected to be fit despite suffering an injury scare during the series opener at Edgbaston. According to multiple reports on Wednesday (July 15), there is optimism within the Indian camp that Gill will be available for selection after initial concerns over his fitness eased. India had defeated England by six wickets after Axar Patel starred for the Men in Blue.

Gill had retired hurt during India’s innings in the first ODI, raising fears that he could miss the remainder of the series. However, fresh updates suggest the right-handed batter has avoided a serious injury and is likely to take his place in the playing XI for the second ODI in Cardiff, subject to final medical clearance before the match.

What Happened to Shubman Gill in the Edgbaston ODI?

During the first ODI at Edgbaston, Gill appeared to be in visible discomfort after picking up an injury while batting. The Indian opener eventually walked off the field retired hurt, prompting immediate concern among fans and the team management. His departure forced India to reshuffle their batting plans as they looked to post a competitive total.

Although the incident initially appeared worrying, subsequent assessments reportedly indicated that the injury was not as serious as first feared. The latest updates suggest Gill has responded well to treatment and is on course to feature in the second ODI.

Shubman Gill Likely to Be Fit for Cardiff ODI

According to reports, Gill is expected to recover in time for the Cardiff clash, providing a significant boost to India’s batting unit. The team management is unlikely to take any unnecessary risks, but current indications are that the opener will be available for selection if he completes his fitness assessment successfully.

Gill has been one of India’s most consistent performers in white-ball cricket and his presence at the top of the order will strengthen the visitors as they aim to take control of the three-match ODI series against England.

India Eye Strong Response in Cardiff

With Gill expected to be available, India will hope to field their strongest possible XI for the second ODI. The visitors will be eager to build momentum in the series, while England will look to bounce back in front of their home supporters. A fully fit Gill would provide much-needed stability at the top alongside India’s experienced batting line-up as the series heads to Cardiff.