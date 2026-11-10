Shubman Gill, KL Rahul OUT; Tilak Varma Among 3 IN: Check India’s Revised Squad For Last 2 ODIs vs New Zealand

India Squad For 4th And 5th ODIs vs New Zealand: India are set to make three changes to their squad for the final two matches of the five-game ODI series against New Zealand. Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj will make way, while Tilak Varma, Yash Thakur and Kumar Kushagra have been added to the squad. Shreyas Iyer will take charge as captain for the remaining fixtures.

India will face New Zealand in the fourth and fifth ODIs at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 13 and 15, respectively. The visitors have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and will look to maintain their winning momentum under a new captain.

The leadership change comes as Gill, Rahul and Kamboj move away from the ODI setup to join India’s preparations for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand, beginning November 19 in Wellington.

India Squad Changes For 4th And 5th ODIs vs New Zealand: Who Is IN?

Three players have been brought into the Indian squad for the final two ODIs, with the selectors adding a mix of international experience and fresh options.

IN: Tilak Varma, Yash Thakur and Kumar Kushagra

Tilak Varma: The left-handed batter returns to the ODI setup after last featuring against South Africa in December 2025. His inclusion adds another middle-order batting option.

Yash Thakur: The right-arm pacer has earned his maiden ODI call-up and will get an opportunity to impress at the international level.

Kumar Kushagra: The wicketkeeper-batter has also received his maiden ODI call-up, providing additional depth behind the stumps.

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul Among 3 Players Dropped From ODI Squad

Three players from India’s original squad will not feature in the remaining two matches of the New Zealand series.

OUT: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj

Gill, who captained India in the first three ODIs, will now shift his attention towards the upcoming Test assignment. Rahul and Kamboj will also leave the ODI squad as they were selected only for the opening three matches.

The trio will join India’s preparations in Wellington ahead of the first Test against New Zealand, scheduled to begin on November 19 at the Basin Reserve.

Shreyas Iyer To Lead India In Final Two ODIs

With Gill unavailable, Shreyas Iyer will take over the captaincy responsibilities for the fourth and fifth ODIs.

The appointment will provide Iyer with an opportunity to lead India in the 50-over format at the international level. He will have experienced campaigners Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli alongside him as India look to complete a successful tour.

Ishan Kishan has been named vice-captain and is also expected to be among the contenders for the wicketkeeper’s position.

India Squad For 4th And 5th ODIs vs New Zealand

Here is India’s revised 15-member squad for the final two matches of the ODI series:

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (Vice-Captain & WK), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.

India Squad For First Three ODIs vs New Zealand

India Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan (WK), Kuldeep Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy (first ODI only).

India Predicted Playing XI For 4th ODI vs New Zealand

With Gill and Rahul unavailable, India could make changes to their batting combination for the fourth ODI. Ishan Kishan is likely to get an opportunity behind the stumps, while Tilak Varma could strengthen the middle order.

India Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Auqib Nabi, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj/Yash Thakur.

India vs New Zealand 4th And 5th ODI: Dates, Venue And Schedule

India will play the remaining two matches of the five-game ODI series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

4th ODI: November 13, 2026 – Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

5th ODI: November 15, 2026 – Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

India have already secured a 2-0 lead and will aim to extend their advantage in the final two matches under Iyer’s leadership.

The change in personnel also gives India’s selectors an opportunity to assess additional players ahead of future international assignments, while the regular Test-bound members begin preparations for the red-ball challenge against New Zealand.