Shubman Gill Meets Virgil van Dijk: Team India Captain’s Viral Instagram Post With Liverpool Captain Breaks the Internet

Shubman Gill Meets Virgil van Dijk: Just days after celebrating his 27th birthday, Indian national cricket team captain Shubman Gill shared a series of pictures on his Instagram. Among the 13 photos he shared, one certainly caught the eyes of cricket and football fans around the world. India’s Test and ODI captain shared a photo where he can be seen posing with Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk.

Shubman Gill Meets Virgil van Dijk









India’s ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill met Dutch footballer and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and posed for a picture on Instagram on Friday. Gill shared a picture of himself posing alongside the Liverpool defender in an Instagram photo carousel, captioning the post simply, “VVD,” offering a glimpse of the crossover between cricket and football’s biggest names.

Shubman Gill Remains in Focus as Team India Captain

Gill recently led India to a 1-0 Test series victory over Sri Lanka while also producing consistent performances during the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. The Indian national cricket batter has amassed over 1,000 runs in the ongoing cycle, including centuries against England, West Indies and Afghanistan. His impressive run-scoring earned him the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer at the BCCI Naman Awards.

Gill’s next assignment would see him lead the side in a three-match ODI series at home against the West Indies. With the Cricket World Cup in South Africa approaching in 12 months, each match in the format holds importance for Gill and Team India.

Gill has also remained a key figure for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, where he scored more than 700 runs during the 2026 season.

Virgil van Dijk With Liverpool in Spotlight in Premier League 2026/27

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk remains a key figure for both Liverpool and the Netherlands. The Dutch defender continues to captain Liverpool as they look to reclaim the Premier League title after Arsenal (2025/26 winners) ended their reign as champions following their 2024/25 season win.

Liverpool currently sit sixth in the Premier League 2026/27 standings. They have drawn against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, while securing a win over Ipswich Town. They will next face Fulham on Saturday.

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