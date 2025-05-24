Shubman Gill Named India Test Captain, Rishabh Pant as Vice-Captain for England Tour

Rishabh Pant, who recently returned to top-level cricket after recovering from a serious accident, has been named the vice-captain of the squad.

In a significant shift in Indian cricket’s leadership, Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new captain of the Test team for the upcoming five-match series in England. The series is scheduled to begin on June 20. This marks a new era for India in red-ball cricket as Gill steps in following the retirement of Rohit Sharma.

Pant Gets Vice-Captain Role; New Faces Join the Squad

Rishabh Pant, who recently returned to top-level cricket after recovering from a serious accident, has been named the vice-captain of the squad. His elevation comes ahead of more senior names like KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah.

Joining the Test setup for the first time is top-order batter Sai Sudharsan. The selectors have also brought back Karun Nair, whose recent domestic form has been hard to ignore.

Mohammed Shami, however, continues to be sidelined. Ajit Agarkar, chairman of selectors, clarified that the pacer is still working on getting his fitness levels up to the demands of Test cricket.

Also missing from the squad are Harshit Rana and Sarfaraz Khan. Both players will instead be part of the India A team, which is set to play two first-class matches and a practice game in England ahead of the main series.

Thakur Returns; Pace Unit Looks Balanced

Shardul Thakur has earned a recall and adds depth to the squad with his all-round capabilities. He joins a solid pace attack that will be led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Arshdeep Singh complete the fast-bowling lineup, offering variety with their different styles and skill sets.

Spin Resources Anchored by Jadeja and Kuldeep

The spin department features a blend of experience and all-round skill. Kuldeep Yadav will handle the wrist-spin duties, while Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar bring in balance as spinning allrounders.

The 18-member squad reflects a mix of established names and exciting young talent as India prepares for a challenging tour of England.

India Test Squad for England Tour:

Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

