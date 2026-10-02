Shubman Gill on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli: India Captain Hails ODI Legends’ Experience

Shubman Gill on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli: Indian captain Shubman Gill highlighted his approach to captaincy, which involves listening to everyone, while also acknowledging that he is fortunate to have the experience of ODI-only mainstays Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the side.

Shubman, who had cracked a record-breaking 223* while successfully hunting down 406 runs in the second ODI against West Indies, was speaking to JioStar on Follow the Blues’ ‘The Shubman Show’ ahead of the third ODI.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Shine in India vs West Indies ODIs

During the home series against West Indies, which India won 2-0 with a match still left, Rohit and Virat have been among runs, with Virat scoring a 88-ball 139* during the chase of 299 at Thiruvananthapuram, followed by Rohit’s 75-ball 101 at Guwahati in a 255-run stand with Gill while chasing 406.

Shubman Gill Hails Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Speaking about the duo, Gill said, “I feel extremely lucky. Virat bhai is probably the best ODI batter, and Rohit bhai is the best ODI opener in the world. And then to be able to have these two players in the team and their experience, and the moments that they have shared together, it is great, and we really enjoy having them in the team. And their experience is very valuable for us.”

Gill also said that Virat and Rohit are not the only ones he goes to for advice, as he often approaches KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer and listens to everyone.

“Often, not just those two (Rohit and Virat for advice); I go to even KL or Shreyas, for that matter. I like to take everyone’s opinion, but then, at the end of the day, if I feel, ‘Okay, this is something I missed in my mind, that I didn’t consider,’ then I take their opinion. But most of the time, it happens that if they come to suggest something, then I might have thought about it. If I have not thought about it, then I will think about what their thoughts are, what their opinions are. So, you listen to everyone, see what they are thinking, and then what, according to me, would work best in that situation; I think learning comes from that,” he signed off.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in 2026

Rohit has scored 512 runs in 11 ODIs and innings this year at an average of 46.54, including two centuries and a fifty, with a best score of 138. Virat has scored 552 runs at an average of 78.85 in eight ODIs and eight innings this year, with two centuries and three fifties and a best score of 139*.

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