Shubman Gill Sets New Record With 7th ODI Century Against England, Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar And Virat Kohli

Shubman Gill’s recent performance in the third India vs England ODI has solidified his reputation as one of the most promising talents in world cricket. The 25-year-old batter scored a brilliant century, continuing his rich vein of form. This century, which came off just 95 balls, marked a historic achievement for Gill as he became the first Indian player to score a century in his 50th ODI. In addition to this, he became the fastest to score seven centuries in ODIs, a feat that not even cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have accomplished.

Impressive Form Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 just around the corner, Shubman Gill’s recent performances are providing a much-needed boost for India, especially as several senior players struggle with form. His scores of 87, 60, and 112 in recent matches will be critical for the Indian team’s chances, particularly as key player Jasprit Bumrah is sidelined due to injury.

In the third ODI, Gill played a balanced innings, combining caution and aggression. He formed important partnerships with fellow batsmen Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, ensuring India’s dominance over England. His ability to adapt his game according to the situation and his consistent performances make him a crucial player for India in upcoming international events.

Breaking Records at Iconic Venues

Another remarkable achievement for Gill came when he became the fifth cricketer, and the first Indian, to score a century at a venue in all three formats of international cricket. He accomplished this feat at Motera, Ahmedabad, joining an elite list of cricketers such as Faf du Plessis (Wanderers, Johannesburg), David Warner (Adelaide Oval), Babar Azam (National Stadium, Karachi), and Quinton de Kock (Supersport Park, Centurion).

Shubman Gill’s recent success has seen him climb the ICC ODI player rankings, reaching the second spot, just five rating points behind Pakistan’s Babar Azam, who remains at No. 1. Gill’s back-to-back half-centuries against England have propelled him up the rankings, while India captain Rohit Sharma has also moved up to third. The Indian duo are closing in on Babar, creating an exciting competition in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy.

India’s ODI Rankings and the Road to Champions Trophy

As teams gear up for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, several top ODI batters have re-entered the rankings. Notably, Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman is ranked 13th, while New Zealand’s Kane Williamson (29th) and England’s Jos Buttler (38th) have made their way back into the rankings after their return to 50-over cricket.

On the bowling front, there is fierce competition with only 18 rating points separating the top five ODI bowlers, including Rashid Khan, Maheesh Theekshana, Bernard Scholtz, Shaheen Afridi, and India’s Kuldeep Yadav.

Strong Showings from Indian All-rounders

India’s all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami have also made significant strides in the ICC rankings following strong performances against England. Jadeja is ranked 11th, while Shami has moved up to 13th.

As the Champions Trophy 2025 looms, Shubman Gill’s impressive form makes him one of the most valuable players for India. His consistency and ability to deliver under pressure will be pivotal as the team aims for glory in the upcoming tournament.