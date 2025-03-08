Home
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
Shubman Gill Shuts Down Rohit Sharma’s Retirement Rumors Ahead Of Champions Trophy Final

With India eyeing another ICC title, Rohit Sharma’s experience and leadership will be crucial as they take on a strong New Zealand side led by Mitchell Santner.

Shubman Gill Shuts Down Rohit Sharma's Retirement Rumors Ahead Of Champions Trophy Final

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma


India’s star opener Shubman Gill has dismissed speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma’s retirement, stating that there have been no discussions within the team regarding the veteran batter’s future.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, Gill clarified that Rohit, like the rest of the squad, is solely focused on the crucial title clash.

“No discussion in the dressing room or with me even Rohit bhai would be thinking about the Champions Trophy final, like all of us. So, nothing like that now,” Gill said, putting an end to the rumors.

However, Gill hinted that a decision from the Indian captain might come after the final. “I think once the match ends tomorrow, he will make a decision. There is no talk about it within the setup,” he added.

A Clash of Titans

With India eyeing another ICC title, Rohit Sharma’s experience and leadership will be crucial as they take on a strong New Zealand side led by Mitchell Santner. India remains undefeated in the tournament so far, while the Kiwis have showcased impressive all-round performances.

The highly anticipated final is being viewed as a sequel to the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final, where New Zealand emerged victorious. India will also look to avenge past heartbreaks, having suffered defeats against the Black Caps in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal and the 2021 ICC World Test Championship final.

Recent Encounter: India’s Dominance

India recently defeated New Zealand by 44 runs in a group-stage match, scoring 249 in 50 overs before restricting the Kiwis to 205 in 46 overs. Shreyas Iyer was the top scorer for India with 79 off 98 balls, while Matt Henry starred for New Zealand with a five-wicket haul (5/42). However, India’s spinners made the difference, with Varun Chakravarthy leading the attack, also taking 5/42 in just his second ODI.

Kane Williamson fought valiantly for the Kiwis with an 81 off 120 balls but lacked support from the middle order.

Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke, Daryl Mitchell, Nathan Smith, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy.

ALSO READ: Will India Drop Kuldeep Yadav For Arshdeep Singh? India Weighs Bowling Options Ahead Of Champions Trophy Final

