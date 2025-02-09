Shubman Gill Takes ‘Unbelievable’ Flying Catch To Dismiss Brook In 2nd ODI |Watch Video

Indian vice-captain Shubman Gill pulled off a breathtaking catch to dismiss England’s Harry Brook in the second ODI at the Barabati Stadium on Sunday. The remarkable effort in the 30th over sent shockwaves through the English camp and quickly became a viral moment on social media.

The dismissal came off pacer Harshit Rana’s bowling when Brook attempted an aggressive shot but mistimed it, slicing the ball high in the air. Positioned at mid-off, Gill sprinted backward, keeping his eyes locked on the ball, before executing a perfectly timed forward dive to complete the catch with both hands.

Commentator Deep Dasgupta, who was on air, described the take as “unbelievable.” Brook, who had just started to rebuild England’s innings after a slow start, departed for 31 off 52 balls, leaving his team at 168/3.

The wicket marked Harshit Rana’s first breakthrough of the match and his fourth scalp in his debut ODI series. Rana, who took three wickets in the previous game, initially struggled with the new ball but made a strong comeback by using his variations effectively.

India had earlier endured a tough start, with England dominating the powerplay. Mohammed Shami and Rana found little success early on, and England’s opening stand remained unbroken until the 11th over, when spinner Varun Chakaravarthy picked up his maiden ODI wicket.

Later, Ravindra Jadeja applied pressure from the other end, leading to the dismissal of England’s Ben Duckett (65 off 56 balls). With Brook’s wicket further derailing England’s innings, the hosts gained much-needed momentum in the crucial middle overs.

The video of Gill’s sensational catch quickly went viral, earning praise from fans and cricket experts alike, further solidifying his reputation as one of India’s most athletic fielders.

