Shubman Gill To Miss Start Of India vs England Test Series: Report

India’s newly appointed Test captain, Shubman Gill, is likely to miss the second warm-up match in Northampton, raising questions about his preparation for his first major assignment as skipper.

The India A team is scheduled to play a two-match series against the England Lions, beginning on May 30. The second game is set for June 6. However, Gill’s ongoing IPL duties with the Gujarat Titans, who are in the playoffs, appear to be creating a scheduling conflict.

IPL Final Timings May Hamper England Plans

Gill is currently leading Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 and will face Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Friday. If Gujarat Titans reach the final on June 3, Gill would have just two days to travel to England, which could significantly hinder his recovery and readiness.

According to a media report, the Indian team management is inclined to rest Gill in advance of the upcoming Test series.

“India’s new Test captain Shubman Gill is likely to miss the second warm-up game at Northampton, which will be played on June 6. Gill is currently leading Gujarat Titans for IPL which has qualified for the qualifiers. The final is scheduled on June 3, and if his team qualifies, it could be a scramble to reach England in two days’ time. So the team management has decided to give him some rest before the 46-day tour starts,” the report stated.

Strategic Rest Over Match Practice

As Gill gears up to lead India in a new era following the retirement of senior players, the decision to skip a warm-up match seems to reflect a focus on mental and physical recovery. By choosing rest over traditional practice games, Gill is signaling a thoughtful approach to the challenges ahead.

India’s opening Test against England begins on June 20 at Headingley. It will be Gill’s first series as captain, and his leadership will be closely scrutinized by fans and critics alike.

A New Look for India’s Test Line-Up

This series will mark India’s first major outing in the longest format since the retirement announcements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. To reinforce the batting unit, the selectors have introduced names like Sai Sudarshan and Karun Nair into the middle order.

In the bowling attack, Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead the pace department in English conditions. He will be joined by Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Shardul Thakur, forming a versatile and deep seam unit.

India’s tour of England will test not just the players but also the management’s planning and vision as the team enters a new phase in Test cricket.

