Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Shubman Gill To Miss Start Of India vs England Test Series: Report

Shubman Gill To Miss Start Of India vs England Test Series: Report

According to a media report, the Indian team management is inclined to rest Gill in advance of the upcoming Test series.

Shubman Gill To Miss Start Of India vs England Test Series: Report

Shubman Gill To Miss Start Of India vs England Test Series: Report


India’s newly appointed Test captain, Shubman Gill, is likely to miss the second warm-up match in Northampton, raising questions about his preparation for his first major assignment as skipper.

The India A team is scheduled to play a two-match series against the England Lions, beginning on May 30. The second game is set for June 6. However, Gill’s ongoing IPL duties with the Gujarat Titans, who are in the playoffs, appear to be creating a scheduling conflict.

IPL Final Timings May Hamper England Plans

Gill is currently leading Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 and will face Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Friday. If Gujarat Titans reach the final on June 3, Gill would have just two days to travel to England, which could significantly hinder his recovery and readiness.

According to a media report, the Indian team management is inclined to rest Gill in advance of the upcoming Test series.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“India’s new Test captain Shubman Gill is likely to miss the second warm-up game at Northampton, which will be played on June 6. Gill is currently leading Gujarat Titans for IPL which has qualified for the qualifiers. The final is scheduled on June 3, and if his team qualifies, it could be a scramble to reach England in two days’ time. So the team management has decided to give him some rest before the 46-day tour starts,” the report stated.

Strategic Rest Over Match Practice

As Gill gears up to lead India in a new era following the retirement of senior players, the decision to skip a warm-up match seems to reflect a focus on mental and physical recovery. By choosing rest over traditional practice games, Gill is signaling a thoughtful approach to the challenges ahead.

India’s opening Test against England begins on June 20 at Headingley. It will be Gill’s first series as captain, and his leadership will be closely scrutinized by fans and critics alike.

A New Look for India’s Test Line-Up

This series will mark India’s first major outing in the longest format since the retirement announcements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. To reinforce the batting unit, the selectors have introduced names like Sai Sudarshan and Karun Nair into the middle order.

In the bowling attack, Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead the pace department in English conditions. He will be joined by Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Shardul Thakur, forming a versatile and deep seam unit.

India’s tour of England will test not just the players but also the management’s planning and vision as the team enters a new phase in Test cricket.

ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir Clarifies Role On Shreyas Iyer’s Test Team Omission

 

Filed under

England Test Tour shubman gill

newsx

“It Took Me 45 Years to Reach Here”: Sculptor Adwaita Gadanayak Reflects After Receiving Padma...
NewsX Exclusive | Folk Mu

NewsX Exclusive | Folk Music Legend Dr. Sharda Sinha Gets Padma Vibhushan, Son Anshuman Shares...
Erdogan reiterated Turkey

Turkey’s Erdogan Appoints Legal Team To Draft New Constitution, Citizens Fear An Extended Rule
newsx

“It Brings Fresh Energy to Continue the Work,” Says Dr A Surya Prakash on Receiving...
newsx

Shubman Gill To Miss Start Of India vs England Test Series: Report
Kamal Haasan On ‘Thug L

Kamal Haasan On ‘Thug Life’: “I Was Getting Vegetables, Mani Ratnam Cooked The Feast”
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

“It Took Me 45 Years to Reach Here”: Sculptor Adwaita Gadanayak Reflects After Receiving Padma Shri Honour | NewsX Exclusive

“It Took Me 45 Years to Reach Here”: Sculptor Adwaita Gadanayak Reflects After Receiving Padma...

NewsX Exclusive | Folk Music Legend Dr. Sharda Sinha Gets Padma Vibhushan, Son Anshuman Shares Emotional Moment

NewsX Exclusive | Folk Music Legend Dr. Sharda Sinha Gets Padma Vibhushan, Son Anshuman Shares...

Turkey’s Erdogan Appoints Legal Team To Draft New Constitution, Citizens Fear An Extended Rule

Turkey’s Erdogan Appoints Legal Team To Draft New Constitution, Citizens Fear An Extended Rule

“It Brings Fresh Energy to Continue the Work,” Says Dr A Surya Prakash on Receiving Padma Bhushan | NewsX Exclusive

“It Brings Fresh Energy to Continue the Work,” Says Dr A Surya Prakash on Receiving...

Kamal Haasan On ‘Thug Life’: “I Was Getting Vegetables, Mani Ratnam Cooked The Feast”

Kamal Haasan On ‘Thug Life’: “I Was Getting Vegetables, Mani Ratnam Cooked The Feast”

Entertainment

Kamal Haasan On ‘Thug Life’: “I Was Getting Vegetables, Mani Ratnam Cooked The Feast”

Kamal Haasan On ‘Thug Life’: “I Was Getting Vegetables, Mani Ratnam Cooked The Feast”

Tamannaah Bhatia Blames Instagram Glitch For Liking Deepika Padukone Propaganda Video Amid ‘Spirit’ Row With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Tamannaah Bhatia Blames Instagram Glitch For Liking Deepika Padukone Propaganda Video Amid ‘Spirit’ Row With

Hrithik Roshan Joins Forces With KGF Producers Hombale Films For Upcoming Pan-India Film

Hrithik Roshan Joins Forces With KGF Producers Hombale Films For Upcoming Pan-India Film

From Stage Lights To Spotlight: Barry John Honoured With Padma Shri

From Stage Lights To Spotlight: Barry John Honoured With Padma Shri

Cannes 2025: Nine-Minute Ovation and Counting, ‘Homebound’ Puts India On Cannes Map With Madhya Pradesh In Frame

Cannes 2025: Nine-Minute Ovation and Counting, ‘Homebound’ Puts India On Cannes Map With Madhya Pradesh

Lifestyle

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You