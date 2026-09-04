Shubman Gill-Virat Kohli: ‘Prince’ Gill’s Hilarious Comment on Viral Akaay Kohli Reel Leaves Social Media Abuzz

Shubman Gill – Virat Kohli: There is no doubt about the fact that Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli share a ‘brotherly’ relationship on the field. Gill, who is monikered ‘Prince’ of Indian cricket, has long been tipped as the next Virat, who was nicknamed ‘King’ of Indian cricket. On the field, the two can often be seen sharing a laugh and moments with each other that go viral on social media platforms.

A playful reel created by a content creator shows her portraying a teacher in Akaay, Virat’s son’s school where she is scolding him and asking to meet his parents in a meeting. The actor also added that she wants to meet Akaay’s Shubman uncle. The reel went viral and even received a reply from India’s Test and ODI captain, Shubman Gill.

Shubman Gill’s Comment Tagging Virat Kohli Leaves Social Media Abuzz

He ain’t gonna reply Gill bro 😭 pic.twitter.com/rJsNktEJ6l — Sohel. (@SohelVkf) September 3, 2026









The mini video shows the content creator playing Akaay’s school teacher. This humorous clip portrays the false teacher who punishes the child by asking Akaay to bring his famous parents, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, what comes next day at school for a very minor breach of school rules. To add a twist to the situation, the creator turns red when he sees Akaay and tells him to bring his ‘uncle’ Shubman Gill with him as well. To make sure the joke gets bigger, Gill comments directly on the video, which soon went viral on social media.

In his comment, Shubman Gill tagged Virat Kohli and said, “bhai dw I gotchu” (Brother, don’t worry, I have got you covered).

When Will Virat Kohli Return to International Cricket?

Having retired from Test and T20Is, Virat Kohli’s appearances in International Cricket have been sporadic, to say the least. The former Team India skipper now only plays in ODIs and will return to International cricket in the home series against the West Indies. The three-match ODI series against the West Indies will kick off on the 27th of September and will see Virat play under the captaincy of Shubman Gill.

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